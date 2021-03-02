Dirk Philipsen

Dirk Philipsen is an associate research professor of economic history at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, and a senior fellow at the Kenan Institute for Ethics.

 Megan Mendenhall

The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series will host its sixth lecture this season featuring a discussion Wednesday evening on how to rethink and re-build modern societies in the direction of human well-being in the face of converging crises of climate change, racism and inequity.

Dirk Philipsen is an associate research professor of economic history at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, and a senior fellow at the Kenan Institute for Ethics.  He was educated in Germany and the U.S., and holds degrees in economics and history.

His work is focused on sustainability and the history of capitalism, in particular trying to figure out the operating logic, values and ideologies behind the system of capitalism, and to identify alternative ways to think about the goals and direction of economic activity; i.e., steering economic success indicators away from those measuring indiscriminate growth and toward what’s referred to as “smart development.”

“From the right to the left, across the spectrum, pretty much everyone is in favor of economic growth,” says Philipsen. “However, the environment is in crisis, the biosphere is in crisis, and the primary reason for that is economic growth.”

The core of Philipsen’s current research is to think about an operating logic that gets us from more to better, from quantity to quality and “allows us to create a society that is focused on wellbeing of people and planet rather than just growth.”

Philipsen has been published on the history of modern capitalism, movements for social and economic justice, as well as race and race relations. His first book, “We Were the People,” chronicles the collapse of communism in East Germany. His most recent work is “The Little Big Number – How GDP Came to Rule the World, And What to Do About It.”

The presentation begins Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. for “Un-Caring Growth and the Promise of a Collective Well-Being” at www.ruthpauley/watchonline or live on Facebook @RuthPauleyLectureSeries. All Ruth Pauley Lecture Series events are free and open to the public. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A. To submit questions in advance of the presentation, email info@ruthpauley.org.

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

A lecture on hot air. “in the face of converging crises of climate change, racism and inequity.“ Total nonsense. Might work in California, Chapel Hill or Germany but here most people live in Real-Ville. I sure hope my tax dollars aren’t being squandered on this Unsinn.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days