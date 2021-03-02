The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series will host its sixth lecture this season featuring a discussion Wednesday evening on how to rethink and re-build modern societies in the direction of human well-being in the face of converging crises of climate change, racism and inequity.
Dirk Philipsen is an associate research professor of economic history at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, and a senior fellow at the Kenan Institute for Ethics. He was educated in Germany and the U.S., and holds degrees in economics and history.
His work is focused on sustainability and the history of capitalism, in particular trying to figure out the operating logic, values and ideologies behind the system of capitalism, and to identify alternative ways to think about the goals and direction of economic activity; i.e., steering economic success indicators away from those measuring indiscriminate growth and toward what’s referred to as “smart development.”
“From the right to the left, across the spectrum, pretty much everyone is in favor of economic growth,” says Philipsen. “However, the environment is in crisis, the biosphere is in crisis, and the primary reason for that is economic growth.”
The core of Philipsen’s current research is to think about an operating logic that gets us from more to better, from quantity to quality and “allows us to create a society that is focused on wellbeing of people and planet rather than just growth.”
Philipsen has been published on the history of modern capitalism, movements for social and economic justice, as well as race and race relations. His first book, “We Were the People,” chronicles the collapse of communism in East Germany. His most recent work is “The Little Big Number – How GDP Came to Rule the World, And What to Do About It.”
The presentation begins Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. for “Un-Caring Growth and the Promise of a Collective Well-Being” at www.ruthpauley/watchonline or live on Facebook @RuthPauleyLectureSeries. All Ruth Pauley Lecture Series events are free and open to the public. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A. To submit questions in advance of the presentation, email info@ruthpauley.org.
A lecture on hot air. “in the face of converging crises of climate change, racism and inequity.“ Total nonsense. Might work in California, Chapel Hill or Germany but here most people live in Real-Ville. I sure hope my tax dollars aren’t being squandered on this Unsinn.
