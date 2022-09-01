The League of Women Voters of Moore County, along with the Moore County NAACP, will host a School Board Candidate Forum on Oct. 13 and a Board of Commissioners Candidate Forum on Oct. 18. Both forums will start at 7 p.m. at the Pinehurst Village Hall. All candidates except those without opposition have agreed to participate.
Recently, 32 members of the League gathered at the offices of the Chamber of Commerce in Southern Pines to prepare for the Fall elections. The group created plans for upcoming candidate forums, voter education and registration activities, and ways to get out the vote. National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20. The general election is Nov. 8, with Early Voting beginning on Oct. 20.
Other planned activities include:
Voter registration opportunities throughout Moore County, including Sandhills Community College
Publicizing the League’s VOTE411.org site which lets voters check their registration, find their polling place, see their sample ballot, and learn about candidate positions on issues in the candidates’ own words.
Hosting the reception at the first Ruth Pauley lecture of the season on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Sandhills Community College
Partnering with the Carter Center on their Safe and Secure Elections initiative to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m., at the Bradshaw Auditorium at SCC.
“We have a lot going on to support the mission of the League - to empower the voters of Moore County and to defend democracy,” said Peggy Crawford, President of the League of Women Voters of Moore County.
The planning event on Aug. 26 coincided with Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the passage of the 19th amendment to the U.S. constitution which gave women the right to vote 102 years ago. The non-partisan League of Women Voters was formed that same year.
For more information about the League's activities and scheduled events, visit lwvmc.org.
