The League of Women Voters of Moore County is sponsoring a tribute and celebration honoring the life and accomplishments of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a showing of “On the Basis of Sex,” Oct. 4, 7:15 p.m., under the stars on Sunrise Square, Sunrise Theater, 250 NW Broad Street, Southern Pines.
"Justice Ginsburg led a life dedicated to advancing the rights of women and minorities. Let us honor her," said a LWV-MC spokesperson.
A voter registration and information event will be held prior to the event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., under the Sunrise Theater’s marquee.
A “pay what you can” Sunrise donation will be available.
This is a bring your own blanket and chair event. Facemasks and social distancing required. Visit Sunrisetheater.com for outdoor movie rules. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The alternate rain date is Oct. 7, 7:15 p.m.
For more information: visit LWVMC.org, SunriseTheater.com, Facebook at LWV of Moore County, and Vote411.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.