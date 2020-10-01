Due to COVID-19 concerns this year, the League of Women Voters of Moore County will sponsor a live virtual candidate forum for Board of Education candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7:15 p.m.
Candidates invited to participate include: Board of Education District I, Stacey Caldwell and Brandon Coleman; District II, Helena Wallin-Miller and Robert M. Levy; District IV, Betty Wells Brown and David Hensley; and District V, John Weaver and Phillip Holmes.
The forum will use the ZOOM webinar format, and you may view it on your computer or smart phone by using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82092170706. For easy downloading, a copy of the link is also available on the League of Women Voters of Moore County web site: lwvmc.org.
This year, the League is also sponsoring Candidate Conversations.
This platform allows voters to see and hear candidates in a less formal format with the goal of getting to know them better as people.
Candidates will be asked to respond to questions on important issues, but they will not appear together, and there are no candidate participation requirements.
Three conversations have been completed to date: Helen Probst Mills, candidate for NC Senate, District 25; Lowell Simon, candidate for NC House of Representatives District 52 and Judge Tiffany Bartholomew, candidate for District Court Judge, District 19D, seat 4.
All candidates running for these offices have been invited to participate. To view these candidate conversations, go to the League web site: lwvmc.org, (Elections 2020 Info, Local Candidate Forums and Conversations).
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that does not support or oppose any political candidates. The League’s mission is to empower voters and defend democracy. For 100 years, the League has stood firm in the belief that government has a responsibility to represent and serve the people, not individuals in power.
