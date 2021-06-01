The Moore County Airport Authority is posting a record-breaking year in fuel sales thus far in 2021, That has put its current fiscal year budget “nicely on track,” with about $2.5 million in expenditures and around $2.7 million in revenue, plus $1 million in reserves.
Recent and active capital projects underway tally up to $8.4 million, which are mostly financed as grant-funded improvements. But other needs including an increased demand for new hangars and some deferred maintenance concerns -- which do not qualify for state and federal assistance programs -- have lagged behind.
“The airport is well run but we have some funding gaps for capital projects,” said Tom McPherson, the Airport Authority’s chairman, during a joint meeting with the Moore County Board of Commissioners on May 26. “The business model for the airport is operationally self-sustaining. We can pay our bills and pay our employees. The gaps are for projects not grant eligible and we have some different ideas to share with you on how we plan to deal with those.”
Currently there are nearly 50 names on the hangar waiting list, including 17 new additions since March 2020.
County Chairman Frank Quis asked why new hangars had not been built to keep up with that demand. Airport Manager Scotty Malta responded it was purely a funding issue.
Grant eligible capital improvements include $2.4 million to replace the runway and taxiways with new LED fixtures, $2.6 million to construct a hangar service road, and $2.9 million for FAA-recommended acquisition of land in the airport’s designated Runway Protection Zone. Most projects require a 10 percent match from local funding which, on average, has totaled about $94,000 a year.
However, while hangar service roads can be built with state assistance, the actual hangars -- or vertical structures, as Malta explained -- are not eligible for grant funding. “We are being as fiscally conservative as we can, but we know we have to replace some facilities.
“We view the airport as an engine of economic growth and opportunity for the people of Moore County and the region,” said Malta. “As the gateway to the Home of American golf and to serve our region as the best general aviation airport in North America. A lot of the decisions we make about the things we do are trying to reach that vision.”
The facility provides space for 17 “tie-down” plane tenants and 85 existing hangar tenants. It also draws revenue from 15 storage unit tenants, two land leases, and eight office tenants. Those businesses include Sovereign Aerospace, the Sandhills Fliers community, Total Flight Solutions, two military contractors, an FAA flight examiner, and a Hertz rental car location.
Visiting air traffic -- not necessarily pandemic-related -- is predominantly corporate jets and individuals coming to the area to play golf and military contractor interests. As a dedicated fuel provider, also termed a fixed base operator, the Airport Authority has “become a very profitable business.”
“Operational costs have remained under control and are maintained by fuel costs. From a business perspective, the airport breaks even with revenue and operating costs,” McPherson added. “If you take away visitors, we would be a much smaller operation. It is important to maintain our service and establish our brand to ensure people know our facility is a world-class general aviation airport.”
In January, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s aviation division released its every other year economic impact analysis of the state’s 72 publicly owned airports. Typically this report is used to help guide future investments and serves as a recruitment tool for aviation and aerospace industry business. Using data collected pre-pandemic, the study estimated the Moore County Airport contributes $93 million in annual economic impact. Moore County’s other airport is the privately-owned Gilliam McConnell Airfield in Carthage.
This spring the Airport Authority wrapped up a two-year project to develop a new master plan. Its goal is to provide a framework to support existing and projected aviation-needs through 2038.
And while it was not included in the proposed master plan, as presented, McPherson said an evaluation of the facility showed that extending the runway would allow the airport to sell more fuel for outgoing corporate jets that need more “rotate space” to takeoff once they are fully loaded.
County Commissioner Catherine Graham asked whether American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds could be directed to accomplish some of the airport’s grant-ineligible projects, such as building new hangars.
County Manager Wayne Vest noted he was still exploring “funding criteria” for this latest round of federal pandemic-relief, but said there are provisions for economic recovery efforts related to tourism.
County Commissioner Jerry Daeke also encouraged the Airport Authority to think a bit more aggressively on their capital items master plan.
Malta estimated it would take $9 million to build enough hangars to satisfy the entire waiting list. Currently the Airport Authority is planning to construct two new hangars and has available space to build four more using the new taxiway area, if there was funding, In addition, Malta said the three existing hangars are “virtually decrepit” and need substantial improvements.
“We are not alone. There is more demand for hangar space being seen across North Carolina. The FAA will not provide grant funds for infrastructure that is revenue-producing, such as a hangar, that is why there is such a dearth of them in the state,” Malta said.
County Vice Chair Louis Gregory encouraged the Airport Authority board to compile a comprehensive list of all needed expenditures, including deferred maintenance repairs and a replacement schedule.
“To keep what you’ve got serviceable seems to be the right approach,” Gregory said, adding that interest rates are very low right now, which should be considered when thinking about constructing new hangars.
“I would echo and emphasize the success of Moore County Airport. So much thinking effort has gone into these (master and strategic) plans. There is great opportunity for more business activity whether that is more aircraft mechanics or defense-related,” Quis said. “You have some existing land that could be used by some industry strategically tied-in. I want to thank you for the time you have put in. We are proud of the airport and where it has come from and to.”
However, Quis expressed concern about a potential renaming of the airport, what he called “the elephant in the room.”. While not discussed during the joint meeting last Wednesday, there has been interest in changing the Moore County Airport to the Pinehurst Regional Jetport.
McPherson said they are working with a marketing consultant to help them decide if rebranding would be a good business move. “We appreciate your support with the brand we have now. But the opinion of the Authority and outside advisors is that we could do better. So we want to explore those possibilities,”
