State Sen. Tom McInnis has called a special town hall-style meeting with state Rep. Jamie Boles, U.S. Rep.Dan Bishop, and Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields for Friday, Feb. 25, to discuss residents’ ongoing concerns about a nationwide bank fraud scam.
The discussion will center around an ongoing scam involving TD Bank in which a number of area homeowners received printed checks and other documents for accounts they had not opened.
McInnis said he is welcoming people to share their concerns.
“It appears that the personal information of a large number of Sandhills area residents has been hacked,” McInnis said. “That information was possibly obtained by a criminal element who illegally opened bank accounts without the owners' knowledge or consent.
“As access to information on the internet increases, so do our concerns about our financial security and privacy.”
The meeting will allow elected officials to learn the extent of this major fraudulent action taking place in the community.
“It is our intent to do whatever is necessary to protect our constituents from illegal and fraudulent banking activities,” McInnis said. “We look forward to seeing and hearing from anyone who has been affected by these actions.
The meeting will run from 1-2:30 p.m. and will be held at the Aberdeen Recreation Center, 301 Lake Park Crossing in Aberdeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.