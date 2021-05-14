A divided Moore County Board of Education chose last week not to adopt a position on Critical Race Theory as it relates to school curriculum, but the General Assembly may yet do it for them.
Legislation working its way through the General Assembly does not explicitly mention the controversial legal and academic movement, but it would bar public schools from promoting racist concepts that critics fear would come with it.
Race — and how public schools’ social studies classes deal with racism throughout the nation’s history — has been an incendiary topic in education throughout North Carolina since the start of this year. A divided State Board of Education approved new social studies standards in February aimed at incorporating the experiences of minorities and marginalized groups as well as their perspectives on government, economic systems and historic events.
More than 20 parents who worry that those new standards open the door to divisive ideologies addressed Moore County’s school board on Monday.
They implored board members to adopt a policy, proposed by board member Robert Levy, banning Critical Race Theory as a basis for school curriculum. Although board members said they opposed the tenets of CRT, as the topic is currently known, they opposed, by a 4-3 margin, taking a position on it.
But the state House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday night that does. The bill is titled “Ensuring Dignity and Nondiscrimination/Schools” and includes Rep. Jamie Boles of Moore County as a primary sponsor.
The House essentially gutted an unrelated education bill and instituted the CRT language, Boles said, “so that we could have uniformity of what’s to be taught and what’s to be offered in our public school system, and clarity about moving forward for all 100 counties.”
The state Senate will now consider the bill, which is written to prohibit public schools from promoting that:
Any one race as superior to any other;
An individual’s race or sex alone signifies that they are inherently racist, oppressive, or otherwise immoral;
An individual’s race or sex identifies them as culpable for past injustices; or
It is inherently racist to believe that the United States is a meritocracy.
If passed in the Senate and signed into law, the bill would prevent schools from including those ideas in student reading lists and curricula or teacher training workshops, and from hiring speakers and diversity trainers who advocate similar concepts.
Last week at the school board meeting, board members Libby Carter, Ed Dennison, Stacey Caldwell and Pam Thompson said that adopting such a policy would be an inappropriate step toward micromanaging school curriculum. The school board also heard from a dozen or so speakers during Monday’s meeting who either supported the new social studies standards or asked them outright to vote against Levy’s policy proposal.
Boles said that the legislature has previously used direct legal mandates to influence what is — or isn’t — taught in North Carolina’s public schools. Back in 2013, the state passed a law mandating that local school boards ensure that students can write in cursive by the time they finish fifth grade.
“There are several instances where we felt we heard from parents statewide and then took a position,” said Boles.
More recently, the General Assembly passed a law adding a dedicated course in economics and personal finance to the state’s high school graduation requirements.
That course will be incorporated into public high schools for the coming academic year, replacing a unit of U.S. History in high schools’ alignment of social studies courses.
The state’s new K-12 social studies standards are taking effect at the same time so as to also repackage U.S. History into a single course.
