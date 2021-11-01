The Moore County Board of Health honored its former vice chairman, the late Max Muse, by presenting a plaque to his family members on Monday.
A former county medical examiner, Muse served on the board as a nursing representative from 2014 until his death on Sept. 30. He was 63.
“We certainly do miss him,” Leo Santowasso, the board’s chairman, said before handing the plaque to Muse’s siblings and their spouses. “He was one of a kind, and we appreciate his service as well as the efforts that I’m sure you folks made in his absence.”
The plaque praises Muse, who was elected vice chairman in October 2020, for his seven years of “excellence in service” to the board. Tony Price, CEO of the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic, was elected last month to carry out the remainder of Muse’s term as vice chairman.
It was the latest posthumous recognition for Muse, who was also honored with a resolution adopted by the Carthage Board of Commissioners on Oct. 18.
“The Town of Carthage Board of Commissioners wishes to express its sense of loss and sincere appreciation and gratitude for the years of dedicated public service rendered by Max H. Muse, the outstanding contributions he made to the community and the legacy he leaves us all,” the resolution states.
Muse worked for 35 years as a nurse at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital and served as the county’s first registered nurse medical examiner from 2001 to 2016. He also spent 48 years with the Carthage Rescue Squad, advancing to the role of captain and helping “countless people in need,” according to his obituary.
Additional coverage of Monday's meeting will appear later in the newspaper and on ThePilot.com.
