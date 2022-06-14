The 42nd annual Fine Arts Festival is just around the corner and receiving of artwork begins July 18. Don’t miss entering your artwork in this popular exhibition.
Artwork will be received Monday through Friday, July 18 - 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, July 23, 2–4 p.m., at the Campbell House, in Southern Pines. Each artist may submit up to two entries and all submissions will be displayed in Campbell House Galleries August 5 – 26.
This popular event attracts works from artists all over the country. The judge for this year’s festival will be Maya Brooks, Mellon Foundation’s assistant curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
In addition, local businesses and private individuals are invited to support the festival artists by providing purchase awards, which means they will agree, in advance, to purchase a piece of art, thus further supporting the artists and the Arts Council. If you are interested in providing a purchase award, please call Ray Owen at the Arts Council at (910) 692-2787.
A festive awards ceremony and reception is scheduled for Friday, August 5, from 6–8 p.m., at the Campbell House. This annual event is typically attended by over 250 guests who admire the artwork on display and cast a ballot for the Lee Barrett People's Choice award.
The 42nd annual Fine Arts Festival is presented by the Arts Council of Moore County and sponsored by Artist League of the Sandhills, Charles Schwab, Eye Candy Art Gallery and Framing, Integrated Ecological Design, ParsecFinancial, Pinky Doyle of Re/Max of the Pines Robbins, May and Rich LLP, Michael Lamb Interiors, and Pete and Doris Gulley of Gully’s Garden Center.
Get busy adding the final touches to your masterpiece! Entry forms are available for download at www.MooreArt.org, or may be picked up at Campbell House Galleries, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. For additional information, call (910) 692-ARTS (2787).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.