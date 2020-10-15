Moore County voters turned out in force on the first day of in-person early voting on Thursday.
Long lines filed out of the four poll sites for much of the day, with voters spaced out in the lines to keep to social distancing standards. Lines of cars also stretched out in the parking lots with a larger than expected curbside voter turnout by voters to stay away from crowds and avoid any possible contact with the coronavirus.
To keep poll workers safe as the voters come in to vote early, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Emergency Management provided personal protective equipment to local election boards and locations.
The NCDHHS advised in-person voters in a press release to wear a face mask and keep it on throughout the voting process, stay 6 feet apart from others while at the polling location and wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after voting.
“Everyone should make their voting plan, and just like going to the grocery store, take your mask and wait apart from others. I’ll be voting in person during early voting,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.
Voting places must have enough masks to provide one to anyone who does not have one, and if a voter has an exception for wearing a mask, election workers should try to accommodate them and should not turn voters away.
Election workers at voting locations must routinely clean and disinfect high-touch areas, such as doors, tables and chairs, especially during peak voting times, NCDHHS said. Many locations are providing single-use pens to voters.
Additionally, the NCDHHS has instructed county boards of elections to monitor the health of election workers and to immediately separate and send home election workers who have symptoms when they arrive at work or become sick during the day.
Early voting runs daily until Oct. 31. Polls will be open from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-3p.m. Saturdays, and 2-5 p.m. on Sundays, at four established sites:
* Moore Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage;
* Aberdeen Recreation Station, 301 Lake Park Crossing in Aberdeen;
* Cannon Park Community Center, 210 Rattlesnake Trail in Pinehurst; and
* Vass Town Hall, 140 S. Alma St. in Vass.
Along with in-person early voting, voters still may request an absentee mail-in ballot up until Oct. 27. The deadline to submit absentee by-mail ballots is Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.
Voters can submit a request online at https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home.
The Moore County Board of Elections office is located at 700 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage. Local elections office staff may be reached by phone at (910) 947-3868 or email at elections@moorecountync.gov.
The State Elections Board also operates a dedicated webpage at NCSBE.gov/Coronavirus, where voters can find up-to-date information about elections during the pandemic.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.