A fire of unknown origin brought multiple units from Moore County municipalities together to fight fire and "wicked winds" on Saturday at the St. Andrews Condominiums in Pinehurst. With gusts up to 40 MPH at times, a call to the Pinehurst Fire Department and 911 around 3:15 PM triggered an eventual all-call to the scene.
With a "High Fire Danger in effect until 9 PM," the National Weather Service issued a warning that "critical fire weather conditions with a combination of strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures will create dangerous fire conditions."
The command on scene, Captain Steve Cox of Pinehurst Police Department noted that "multiple calls were received" and within 90 seconds one unit had arrived, "Station 92 observed flames on the backside flat roof - that was giving us most of our problems - with heavy structure damage and smoke on the frontside." Then within minutes, as multiple units arrived, "that smoke turned to flames that were then engulfing the frontside of the building, and we had to attack both sides."
Rick Lewellen was on the scene and "is very grateful there were no lost lives, no injuries. I just can't say enough about all these municipalities assisting. I've been doing this for about six years and because of these types of dangers, we do have to fine people occasionally for cigarette butts and such. This is one of those things when you see these kinds of buildings - that are 46 years old - and you wonder. This is just really depressing."
Cox indicated that two investigators were on the scene and would begin that process before 8 PM and units not effected would receive guidance as to when they could return once the area had been deemed safe. Cox thanked Southern Pines, Seven Lakes, Eastwood, Whispering Pines, West End, Pine Bluff, and Moore County EMS for assisting Pinehurst Fire. Cox noted that "I had to put out a 2nd alarm for more manpower as well."
The St. Andrews units were built in 1973 and range from 1-3 bedrooms. They are often at full-capacity and are owned, and rented both long and short-term.
DEVELOPING
(1) comment
Good work fire fighters. Thank God there were no injuries.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.