A Land Use Summit sponsored the Moore County Cooperative Extension Service is planned for March 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Moore County Agricultural Building, located at 707 Pinehurst Ave., in Carthage.
Public and private matters that effect land usage is becoming increasingly impactful to landowners, especially for those that own agricultural and forest lands or for those who purchase or inherit undeveloped land. Issues surrounding development, landowner rights, conservation, preservation, government zoning and land-use regulations, and taxation all go hand-in-hand with land ownership.
Though there are similar challenges across the state, landowners face concerns and opportunities unique to Moore County. For example, as many counties are losing farms, the last two farm censuses, taken in 2012 and 2017, showed that Moore County grew its number of farms from 713 to 733. At the same time the spill over from Fort Bragg and the continued growth in the tourist industry has seen an explosion in development, development that often encroaches on farms, forests, and rural acreages.
The Land Use Summit is designed to educate landowning and farming constituents on matters that affect their land use.
Moore County experts and professionals, from the County Planning and Tax Departments, the Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Clerk of Court will participate in the summit and will address landowner questions relating to land use and conservation, land transfer, and tax structures. Other professionals from the Forestry Service and Duke Power will answer questions pertaining to land management, easements, and right of ways. Two of the NC State Extension Legal and Economic Development specialists will discuss estate and land succession planning, along with landowner rights and liabilities.
There is no cost to attend, but there will be a charge for participants who wish to order lunch. Attendees are required to register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/257005780207
For more information about the summit contact County Extension Director, Deborah McGiffin, deborah_mcgiffn@ncsu.edu or (910) 947-3188; to find out about lunch options or to order lunch, contact Brandi Carter at brandi_carter@ncsu.edu or 910-947-3188.
