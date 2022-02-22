The public will get its first glimpses of the West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts at Business at a ribbon-cutting celebration Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
The celebration will take place in the gym of the former South Pines Primary School on Carlisle Street, where the center is being constructed.
Culminating more than a two-year campaign, the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust completed the purchase of the former West Southern Pines school campus in mid-December. The sale of the school for $685,000 occurred despite ongoing legal action taken against the trust by those opposing its sale.
The school that most recently served as Southern Pines Primary has been out of use for a full year, since the new elementary school opened on Carlisle Street just behind Morganton Road.
Southern Pines Primary previously served as an elementary school and as a segregated high school before integration came with the opening of Pinecrest High in 1970.
The four acres at the corner of Carlisle Street and West New York Avenue, though, were first carved out for a school in 1924. That building, which no longer stands, was built with assistance from the Julius Rosenwald Fund for the education of Black students and funded primarily with donations from the community itself.
The property now includes most of the block, along with four acres across West Indiana Avenue.
The trust has been cleaning buildings that have been empty for more than a year, sprucing up the grounds and meeting with potential tenants who will transform the vacated facility into a rich cultural and economic resource for the entire community. Community leaders will welcome participants to the celebration of the multi-year campaign to purchase the property.
The program will feature groups and individuals from across the community, including music from school ensembles and members of the Murphy family, and storytelling from Mama Doll and Gran’daddy June Bug.
A panel discussion on the topic “The Pride of Who We Are” will highlight West Southern Pines elders responding to questions about growing up in that community, particularly their memories of the academic, social and athletic life of the school when they were students.
Following the ceremonial ribbon cutting by Land and Housing Trust chairman Vincent Gordon and other members of the, attendees will be invited to enjoy food and refreshments. They will also be able to purchase T-shirts and hoodies promoting the West Southern Pines Center.
The trust anticipates a grand opening later this spring, once portions of the facility are operational. They plan to keep the auditorium and gym in use for community events. Future projects include a museum showcasing West Southern Pines history, building a replica of the Rosenwald school, preschool and afterschool programs, an adult day care and entrepreneurial programs.
For additional information, contact Nora Bowman at 7nbowman@outlook.com or 910-992-9900.
