The Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust is looking to the town to take a stand, financially speaking, on the group’s efforts to acquire the former Southern Pines Primary campus.
In a straightforward conversation during Monday’s work session, Land Trust Chairman Vincent Gordon asked the Southern Pines Town Council to consider making an $160,000 investment towards the project.
“I have been listening to the residents of Southern Pines and the school board. What I hear is opposing forces asking the same question, “What is the town doing to help?”
The land trust envisions turning the now-vacated campus into a world-class center for African-American culture and community. During discussion, Gordon mentioned several tenants in the repurposed buildings including a commitment from Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills.
Habitat’s Executive Director Amie Fraley confirmed those plans. She said the organization is looking to partner with the land trust by purchasing a parcel of land towards the back of the site to develop as housing, and also use the gymnasium as a secondary ReStore operation for at least two years.
Earlier this month, the Moore County Schools Board of Education effectively declined the group’s most recent offer of $525,000. Instead, the school board resolved in a 5-2 vote to open negotiations with the land trust dealing with only part of the campus: five acres at the corner of Carlisle Street and West New York Avenue.
That parcel includes the gymnasium, auditorium and some classrooms. Trust leaders have already said that the small parcel subject to the restrictive deeds is not sufficient to accommodate their plans.
Of greater significance to the land trust, 3.6 acres of it was once the site of West Southern Pines’ Rosenwald school. The district’s most recent appraisal of the entire 17-acre campus valued that parcel at $300,000. The other 5.6 acres adjoining it are valued at $325,000, and the 2.7 vacant acres opposite West Indiana Avenue are valued at $60,000.
Local builder Ron Jackson with Quality Built Advantage, Inc. also indicated in an email sent to school officials that his company would be willing to pay $600,000 for Southern Pines Primary.
“The bottom line is we are seeking to make a fully appraised offer of $685,000,” Gordon said during Monday’s discussion. “I invite the town to participate as much as possible as a partner. I would like this to go beyond a one time investment. I would like to see what kind of partnership we could create.”
Mayor Carol Haney reiterated the council has supported the project, in principle, but said they are bound by processes that must be followed before the town can assume any financial responsibility.
“The school board wants to sell and you want to buy. The point is how can we get from Part A to Part B, legally,” Haney said. “I’m looking at forming an alliance between the town and land trust. We have listened to our citizens, the same as you have, and that is why we are sitting here. That is how we got to this point.”
Immediately following the work session, town leaders met in closed session to discuss options. Haney later provided the following written statement to The Pilot.
“Council has authorized staff to explore, with the Land Trust, opportunities to meet service needs within the West Southern Pines neighborhood, while also providing the Land Trust the ability to move forward with development plans for the primary school site.
An Asset and an Anchor
The land trust’s interest in the Southern Pines Primary campus is based on its history as an education center for the predominantly African-American residents of West Southern Pines: from 1924 when a Rosenwald school was sited there through the 1960s when it served as a high school for Black students until integration.
In 2020, the town engaged Development Finance Initiative (DFI) in support of revitalization planning efforts for West Southern Pines. DFI is a UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government sponsored program that partners with communities to provide specialized real estate development and finance expertise for transformative projects.
Last November, Sarah Odio, a senior project manager with DFI offered a progress report to town leaders. She noted revitalization without displacement requires a comprehensive approach with infrastructure that will sustain long-term community development work.
“It is not investing in a one-off project,” Odio said. “This needs a commitment over not one year but the next 10 years.”
She credited the town’s investment in new amenities at Pool Park as an excellent example of reestablishing a West Southern Pines facility as a community center where residents feel comfortable.
DFI also identified the Southern Pines Primary School campus “as an asset and community anchor” by neighbors.
On Monday, Councilman Mitch Lancaster asked Gordon about the results of DFI’s economic feasibility study on the aging school property.
Gordon said the study outlined three potential scenarios. The least expensive, at $ 8 million, reduced the amount of renovated space and used a pay-as-you-go financing method. The facilities needing the least repairs, likely the administration building and auditorium, would be renovated first.
“It was a more reasonable course of action,” Gordon said.
He said the partnership with Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills would provide immediate rental income and be an anchor tenant. The local affiliate organization has also offered to pay-in-advance for up to three years of leased space, if needed. Future tenants include the proposed museum and retail spaces are planned.
Councilman Mike Saulnier expressed his appreciation to the land trust for their work to this point.
“I think this is a wonderful initiative. I want to be clear that you should be applauded for doing this on your own,” he said. “The first formal ask (for financial support from the town) was made last week. We are moving fairly quickly on this.”
Gordon responded that if he had known the town required a formal written request before it could consider financially supporting the project, he would have provided that documentation much sooner.
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy also offered his support noting that beyond a fiscal collaboration, there was a greater opportunity for the town to also engage with the land trust in an “ideological collaboration.”
“What we are talking about is transforming an area,” Murphy said. “We are moving the hearts and minds of people into what is possible.”
