Culminating more than a two-year campaign, the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust completed the purchase of the former West Southern Pines school campus this past week.
The school that most recently served as Southern Pines Primary has been out of use for a full year, since the new elementary school opened on Carlisle Street just behind Morganton Road.
The trust’s efforts to buy it met with hurdles along the way. Chief among those was whether the school board was getting enough money for the 17-acre property. That segued into rhetorical and then legal challenges insisting that it be parceled out and sold by open bids to maximize the sales price.
But the final step in the sale came on Monday when the Moore County Board of Education approved a restrictive deed tying the property to historically relevant uses. The board had previously approved the sales contract but had made the sale contingent on a separate deed approval.
Approval of the deed came by a 4-3 vote over protest from board members David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy. Hensley and Levy both framed allusions to the original 1924 deed as “race-based” restrictions.
“We’ve had different speakers throughout the community who have reiterated the purpose of acquiring Southern Pine Primary is for the community, and it’s for the children of the community regardless of race,” said board Chair Pam Thompson. “That has been reiterated by so many different speakers and I believe that it is their intent to proceed as they have brought forward to this board, to open their building to anyone who comes.”
Southern Pines Primary previously served as an elementary school, and as a segregated high school before integration came with the opening of Pinecrest in 1970. The four acres at the corner of Carlisle Street and West New York Avenue, though, were first carved out for a school in 1924. That building, which no longer stands, was built with assistance from the Julius Rosenwald Fund for the education of Black students and funded primarily with donations from the community itself.
The property now includes most of the block, along with four acres across West Indiana Avenue.
The Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust plans to keep the auditorium and gym in use for community events. Future projects include a museum, building a replica of the Rosenwald school, preschool and afterschool programs, an adult day care and entrepreneurial programs.
The sale of the school for $685,000 closed on Wednesday. That was despite pending legal action by two Moore County residents attempting to stop it.
BethAnn Pratte of Southern Pines and Vass resident James Moore filed a complaint in Moore County Superior Court in early November, after the board had approved the sales contract. In the complaint, they asked the court to issue an injunction against the sale of the school to the land trust, nullify the approved sales contract, and order that the school board dispose of the 17-acre property via competitive bidding process.
In the complaint, they alleged that the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust’s purposes for the property don’t include historic preservation or conserving its cultural or artistic significance — and that only four of the 17 acres that constituted the original Rosenwald school campus would qualify for a direct sale for those reasons.
North Carolina generally requires schools to sell surplus property in a competitive bidding process to ensure that they receive a fair price. But historic properties can be sold to nonprofit organizations that intend to conserve them.
Pratte and Moore again moved this past Monday for the courts to block the sale to the land trust. The school board and the land trust, co-defendants in the lawsuit, responded with a flurry of filings. Both filed to dismiss the complaint and the plaintiff’s challenges to the legality of the sale.
About 10 individuals — some of them alumni of West Southern Pines High School — filed affidavits detailing the historic value of the property as one of the remaining vestiges of a vibrant African-American community and outlining the significance of Blanchie Carter Discovery Park, named for the elementary school’s retired principal. They included Carter herself, land trust board Chair Vincent Gordon, and Ann Petersen, who spearheaded the effort to build the park along with her late husband Bruce Cunningham.
The Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust also entered a motion for the court to sanction Pratte, Moore and the plaintiffs’ Raleigh-based attorney, Landon White, in part for omitting the trust from the initial complaint. The trust had to file its own motion last month to be added as a defendant in the lawsuit.
The trust also contends that White failed to provide the school board’s attorney with appropriate notice of the original complaint. White emailed Neal Ramee, who also works out of Raleigh, at 3:15 p.m. on Nov.. 8, the day he filed the original complaint, to inform him that he planned to seek a temporary restraining order against the sale “if the Judge can hear the matter.” But according to court transcripts, White brought his case before the judge beginning one minute earlier.
“It is clear that counsel for the plaintiffs intentionally and deliberately delayed providing notice to counsel for the defendants so that his argument could proceed unopposed,” reads the request for sanctions, as submitted by Land Trust attorney Tom Van Camp. “When questioned by the court why notice was not provided to the opposing counsel, Mr. White responded that he did not think providing notice was ‘prudent.’”
Van Camp’s motion for sanctions charges that the plaintiffs “knowingly and intentionally” violated court rules of procedure “in an attempt to gain an unfair advantage, and to intimidate the school board members just hours before the school board was to vote on the preservation agreement.”
The plaintiffs’ most recent motion for a temporary injunction against the sale was scheduled to be heard in Moore County Superior Court on Thursday. But White filed a voluntary dismissal, giving up the fight.
The matter seeking sanctions against White is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.