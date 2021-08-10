Emotions ran high Tuesday evening with a number of West Southern Pines residents using the public comment period of the Town Council meeting to sound off. Frustration and anger were palpable as one after another, speakers took aim at the school board’s dismissal of the Southern Pines Land & Housing Trust bid to acquire the former Southern PInes Primary campus.
Outgoing Councilman Mitch Lancaster was on the receiving end of some of the more pointed comments. Last week he voiced his opposition to using town funding to support a private initiative. Instead he supported the school board’s ultimate decision to offer the land trust a portion of the 17-acre campus, the corner where the historic Rosenwald school once stood.
Tuesday’s meeting also marked Lancaster’s final appearance as an elected town official. Earlier this summer he announced his intent to resign, coinciding with his family’s recent move to a new home in the Country Club of North Carolina (CCNC) subdivision, which is in the village of Pinehurst’s jurisdiction.
Lancaster said the opportunity to serve had been an honor and took time to thank his fellow council members, the town’s staff, his friends and family, and citizens of Southern Pines.
“This has truly been one of the blessings of my life. I’ve gotten ten times out of this then what I put in,” Lancaster said. “I got to be a part of some great decisions, important decisions that will affect the town for many years...“I feel like we got a lot accomplished.”
Lancaster’s recent public stances on the land trust bid and his push back against mask mandates related to COVID-19 restrictions were often at odds with his fellow council members. He also was more supportive of development projects, in general, during his tenure and known for his pragmatic approach to town business.
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy thanked Lancaster for being “that other voice” at the table. He noted there is an old adage that if you want to get a wagon up a hill, you will have both pushers and pullers. If they work against each other, the wagon will stay stuck.
“But if you have the pullers up front and the pushers in back, the wagon will get up the hill,” Murphy said.
“We’ve had our disagreements but I agree, you have to have different voices, different perspectives, and you have to do it in a respectful way. I think we’ve done that, “ Lancaster responded.
Check back later at thepilot.com for more coverage of Tuesday’s meeting.
