Preparations are underway for the 2022 Lake Waccamaw Benefit Ride to support the children of Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina scheduled for Saturday, May 7.
This special event is designed for motorcycle and classic car enthusiasts to enjoy a ride to the scenic campus at Lake Waccamaw.
Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, Inc., has been helping children since 1954. Since then, more than 7,500 children have benefitted from the services of the not-for-profit agency. Its mission is to provide a comprehensive array of services for children and youth who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect or other family dysfunction.
As many as 320 children are cared for through the residential, community-based services, and school program provided by BGHNC at any given time.
Last year’s event raised more than $14,625 to support the nonprofit organization.
“If it weren’t for groups and individuals like these who share a passion for what we do, we would not be here,” said BGHNC President/CEO Ricky Creech. “We’re all about changing lives and building brighter and more hopeful futures for all who enter our doors. This event is one I am looking forward to again this year.”
The event started 13 years ago when BGHNC Board Member and Moore County attorney Linda Reid Oldham approached the Aberdeen American Legion with the idea for a benefit ride.
“She suggested that we do it in the way of a fundraising chapter challenge with each different group competing to see who could raise the most money,” said Rora Kellis, event coordinator and Vass American Legion Rider. “We could do the ride as a little bit of fellowship and know that we are doing something to help the kids.”
As word of the event spread, other organizations took up the challenge, raising money to support the children. Among those riding were American Legion Chapters from Aberdeen, Burgaw, Calabash, Clayton, Greensboro, Vass, and Waxhaw. Additional riders from organizations like the Calabash Lions Club and Bikers Against Child Abuse have participated over the years.
“This thing has been going on for 12 years now and it just keeps getting better,” said Kellis. “Each group has the opportunity to coordinate the ride to the campus and present their check to support the children. No matter whether we win or lose the chapter challenge, the kids win and that’s what it’s all about.”
The Calabash American Legion riders won the chapter challenge last year under the guidance of event co-coordinator Sterling Page.
To participate in the ride from any starting point includes a $15 rider fee or $25 per couple, with all proceeds going to support the children at BGHNC.
“I have heard a lot of positive things about this benefit ride,” said BGHNC Director of Development and Community Engagement Alexandrea Everson. “I am looking forward to see this exciting event firsthand.”
For more information, contact Rora Kellis at (910) 603-1318 or rmkellis@live.com or visit the website https://www.ncpost296.com/lake-waccamaw-ride.
