The Pinehurst Village Council approved the preliminary plat for an 11-acre residential development off of Diamondhead Drive South on Tuesday with a new set of conditions added by village staff after the council postponed the vote a month ago.
Plans by DGH Management, LLC to build an 11-lot subdivision on what is now Floyd Way, near the Lake Pinehurst dam and just outside the village’s corporate limits raised unanimous opposition from residents on Diamondhead and Starlit Lane during an hourlong public hearing in August.
Floyd Way is currently an unimproved private drive currently accessible from both of those streets. The proposed subdivision will be built over the section of the road that connects to Starlit Lane, and its entrance would cut into Diamondhead just north of the remaining end of Floyd Way.
Plans for the proposed development came to the Village Council with a recommendation for approval from Pinehurst’s Planning and Zoning Board, and no change to its R-20 zoning is required.
The conditions attached to the council's approval of the project plans address some of the concerns about traffic on Diamondhead and drainage on the property.
Before presenting those conditions on Tuesday, village staff pointed out that the Village Council didn’t have the option of arbitrarily preventing the proposed development.
“We require a public hearing, and what it does is it builds in the false expectation that if we send all the notifications and there’s a bunch of people who do not like the subdivision, if they do not like it you have to potentially deny it,” said Darryn Burch, the village’s planning director. “That’s not the case with an administrative type of review. If they meet the standards that are laid out in the Pinehurst Development Ordinance, you pretty much have to approve it like we do at the staff level.”
To fulfill the conditions of the plat approval, the developer will have to add easements for sight triangles to maintain sight distance where cars will enter and leave the development via Diamondhead Drive.
Landon White, an attorney representing DGH, took issue with that condition as a “de facto requirement” that the developer obtain a right-of-way on property owned by a third party. But the village advised that the developer has the option of relocating the entrance.
Continued progress toward development is also conditional upon the developer delineating the presence of wetlands in the southeast corner of the property on both the preliminary and final plats.
“There appear to be wetlands present. We now know that,” Burch said. “That’s the value of the process that we have by elevating these, something where we might not have noted, we learned that from the public hearing.”
Development plans don’t include that area in any of the proposed residential lots, instead including it in the area set aside for stormwater collection. The village is requiring the developer to preserve an undisturbed buffer area 30 feet wide at the edge of the wetlands.
The third condition imposed in the Village Council’s action Tuesday requires the developer to reserve a 50-foot road — but not necessarily build it — west of the platted Lot 11 near the development entrance. That could provide access to the six-acre Robinson property south of the proposed development without adding yet another access point from Diamondhead.
“Staff has worked very hard to put some conditions on here that we feel are going to be very extraordinary and appropriate and legal,” Mayor John Strickland said after the vote.
“With respect to Floyd Way, I think we’ve set up some parameters with the approval tonight that will help guide this project in a way that hopefully will reflect the best work of our village staff and we’ll see what progresses from here.”
After the Village Council’s unanimous vote to approve the preliminary plat with those three conditions, Councilwoman Lydia Boesch thanked residents who participated in the public hearing and emailed council members to share their reservations about the project.
“Our sole responsibility is to determine whether our PDO, our comprehensive plan, if there’s compliance with those. I know many of you wanted us to stop this, and we don’t have the authority to do that. I want to thank all of you for your incredible level of public participation in coming to meetings and emailing us,” she said.
A few residents who spoke during the general public comment period on the council’s agenda Tuesday sounded resigned to the outcome, but not dissatisfied with how the Village Council handled it.
“You brought the neighborhood together unlike any I have ever seen. I would bet, maybe, the hours of conversation over all of the issues exceeded the amount of time you spent discussing it,” Linda Horton said. “New ideas came forward. Yes, there was a hope that you would be able to deny the request but I think in your wisdom you have helped teach a community what the process is, and so often that’s what people don’t understand.”
Danette Ray, another resident who was outspoken in opposing the development, said that she understood the council’s vote to conditionally approve the development — but that she hopes the developer is held to compliance throughout the rest of the planning and construction process.
“I understand progress is important and essential, and I think you’ve made the right decision to ensure that it’s managed as best as you can,” said Ray. “I do hope you understand we all have a great concern regarding how that management actually occurs.”
