Twice a week, rain or shine, Shawna Fink and her students in the nature immersion program head out into the forest for a day of imagination, play and hands-on learning at LadyBug Farm in Pinebluff.
The goal? For each young brain to develop an intimate and meaningful bond with nature.
A former public school teacher, Fink started LadyBug Farm about four years ago after noticing the positive impact that outdoor learning has on brain development.
“I think that our children don’t get a lot of active free play these days and they’re often directed in what they do,” said Fink. “The teacher in me wants to plan, but the nature teacher in me wants the kids to discover the magic on their own.”
From tending to vegetables and caring for the farm’s resident chickens and goats to participating in circle time by the fire in the forest classroom, the four hours the kids spend outside at LadyBug Farm is set to a rhythm rather than a schedule.
Many students use the nature immersion program to supplement homeschooling.
Fink weaves academic practices into each day, including reading, writing and environmental science. Reading and writing is practiced through nature journals and specific tasks like matching letters. Science is learned through identifying plants and fungi in nature, as well as working with the farm animals.
There are about 10 kids, ages three to nine, in the nature immersion program. By evolving her instruction based on each child’s learning level, Fink tends to each age — a skill she honed during her time in an inclusion classroom.
“You have to be able to differentiate,” said Fink. “So even on a task like starting a fire — you have a three year old doing one task and an eight year old doing another. And another one is working on cracking sticks.”
“This was the start of blending my passion for teaching and my passion for building a homestead together.”
The nature immersion program is one of many aspects of LadyBug Farm. The pandemic hindered some of her plans for family and community events. LadyBug Farm is planning on offering a few summer camps.
Fink is also building a wheelchair accessible greenhouse. Her plans include raised gardening beds, a U-shaped center pathway with optimal space for chair rotation, and low-hanging, horizontal trellises that make tomatoes vines easier to reach.
She says the space will be kid-friendly and hopefully produce food enough to share with the community. Though the actual greenhouse structure is nearly built and paid for, Fink is asking for donations to cover the cost of gardening beds via a GoFundMe link: http://bit.ly/LadyBugGoFundMe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.