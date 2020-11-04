It is somewhat ironic that while the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted travel and tourism, folks looking to get safely outdoors in the age of social-distancing guidelines have fortified the golf industry.
This paradox seems to have benefited Moore County where there are more than 30 courses within a 15-mile range.
“What we are also seeing is that Covid-19 is driving a resurgence of interest in golf. This is a national trend,” said Phil Werz, president of the Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). “This is the most popular that golf has been since the early Tiger Woods-era. And our courses, North Carolina, have never closed. So here we have this great global golf destination.”
Leisure travel has proven to be resilient during the pandemic, especially in July, with area hotels reporting 54 to 56 percent occupancy rate through the summer. However, Werz cautions that until larger business and convention travel resumes, the tourism economy will continue to lag.
“The drive market for leisure travel — that is people located four to six hours away — is exactly where we are hitting. But what we’re seeing group-wise is that travel won’t come back until next summer,” he said. “We will be down anywhere from 12 to 18 percent every month. That’s the missing piece.
“Until the state allows those larger gatherings and we can do them safely and companies have the confidence to travel again, we will be heavily dependent on leisure travel. But that sector cannot make up the hole the larger groups and convention would traditionally fill.”
According to recent reports by Smith Travel Research, Moore County’s occupancy rates hovered between 54-56 percent through July and August — or about 11 percent lower than the same period in 2019 — but still higher than 2018’s figures.
“So, our pacing is worse than last year but we’re above the previous fiscal year,” Werz said.
Moore County also outcompeted other regional markets, in terms of occupancy rates, this summer, including Wake (41 percent), Guilford (43 percent), Mecklenburg (39 percent) and Horry County, SC (52 percent), which is the Myrtle Beach area.
Werz said September occupancy rates were not yet fully tallied but early indicators show a 14 percent decrease compared to the same time last year. That economic toll extends beyond hotels operating at half-speed: fewer business visitors also means less dollars spent at area stores, restaurants and gas stations.
Pre-pandemic, Moore County was in the midst of a sustained period of record-breaking tourism spending with visitors provided $563 million in regional economic impacts last year, an 8.1 percent increase over 2018.
You can thank Governor Roy “Shutdown” Cooper for this. He owns the economic malaise that befalls our state. He and the people who keep him in office.
