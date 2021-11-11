Maureen Krueger

Maureen Krueger was recently elected president of the Moore Republican Women Club

Members of the Moore Republican Women organization elected Maureen Krueger as its president during its Nov. 3 meeting.

“As I step down as leader of this amazing organization, I am leaving it in great hands,” said Pauline Bruno, outgoing president. “Maureen has been a significant and active member of MRW for many years, and she has been one of my right-hand people in achieving our many

accomplishments. She is smart, tough and knowledgeable, and she will be an awesome servant leader as we continue to make MRW a force in preserving conservative Republican principles and electing conservatives at every level of government.”

Krueger is a former district attorney for Moore County, retiring after 14 years in 2019 to start her own law firm. She has held leadership positions with the North Carolina Federation of Republican Women, where she is currently membership chair, and has been involved in the Moore County Republican Party.

“I am truly humbled to be chosen to lead Moore Republican Women. It’s a great organization, bringing together Republicans with diverse backgrounds,” Krueger said, “who all share conservative ideals and are actively involved in promoting them.

Krueger will take office at the club’s December meeting.

Moore Republican Women is the largest Republican Women’s Club in North Carolina, with more than 350 members. In conjunction with the Moore Republican Men’s Club and the Moore County GOP, the group is a leading advocate for conservative Republican principles.

For more information, visit the MRW website at www.mrwnc.org.

