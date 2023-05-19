Since 1961, the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills has recognized local high school seniors who exemplify well-roundedness: combining academic talent with a deep interest in sports or performing arts and demonstrated commitment to community service.
But for this year’s recipient of the club’s Junior Builder’s Cup scholarship, all of that has been ancillary to an innate determination to realize her own potential.
Madeline Mabe is the second North Moore High student in a row to receive the $2,500 award over nominees from Pinecrest, Union Pines and The O’Neal School.
Each nominee received a $1,500 scholarship: Pinecrest’s Gabriel Richmond, Emily Carson from Union Pines and O’Neal senior Max Epstein. The Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills recognized all four students on Wednesday in a reception at The Country Club of Whispering Pines.
All four nominees brought resumes that at first glance seem to represent more than 18 or so years of life experience. Madeline has earned a 4.6 weighted GPA, has led clubs at North Moore fostering random acts of kindness and discussion of LGBTQ issues, volunteers with Animal Advocates of Moore County and has worked for the last year as a shift leader at Pizza Hut.
But it's through music that she’s learned to cope with circumstances that don’t fit neatly into a bulleted list. Though Madeline was only 11 when her mother died, she was determined not to let her life be derailed by grief or financial hardship.
“There’s this big stereotype that maybe you can’t afford college, you can’t get into college, maybe you don’t perform well in school,” she said.
“That’s not me. I don’t want to be that person, I don’t want to fit the narrative. I wanted to prove that I could be something bigger, that I could go to college, that I could achieve all those things.”
Madeline is a principal trombonist and band captain at North Moore, where she’s right hand woman to director of bands Clay Perry. But her greatest passion is the orchestral music she plays on viola as a member of the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra.
Perry described Madeline as “the most tenacious” student he’s encountered in his teaching career.
“She has been a once in a lifetime student concerning the combination of talent and leadership she produces on a daily basis,” he wrote in a recommendation letter.
Along the way, well-meaning teachers have advised Madeline to be a little bit easier on herself rather than constantly striving for perfection. She’s more or less ignored them, and it’s paid off.
When she starts college at UNC-Greensboro this fall, she’ll also have a $20,000 scholarship from the Tin Whistles of Pinehurst to help fund her education.
Madeline plans to earn a degree in music education, then serve an enlistment in the military — hopefully as a member of the U.S. Marine Band — before pursuing a career as a teacher or music therapist.
“My biggest motivator is being exposed to a life without things, and not having adequate things in my childhood. I wanted to pave a way to break that cycle and prove that I can contribute to the world and have a voice,” she said.
“I've been able to express emotions that I’ve built up over the years, hard feelings, through music. That’s why I’m pursuing a career in music and I’m super excited to be able to do that for the rest of my life.”
This year’s roster of Junior Builders’ Cup nominees created a tough decision for the scholarship committee.
Union Pines’ Emily Carson has already completed an associates’ degree at Sandhills Community College despite not having officially graduated from high school. She became the youngest-ever member of the Moore Republican Women when she joined at the age of 15.
Her teachers see Emily as a future member of Congress and describe her as “the definition of a people person.” She’s already started to prepare with internships in the state House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, and has earned state-level public speaking medals through 4-H.
“She is bright, determined, and steadfast in her beliefs,” math teacher Justin Blackburn wrote. “She is not afraid to take on challenges and is invested in the people and community around her.”
Emily is also an accomplished dancer with tap, jazz, ballet, ballroom, hip-hop and contemporary training. She’s choreographed for Gary Taylor Dance and Imagine Youth Teacher, and teaches at Gary Taylor Dance.
At the College of Charleston, she plans to major in political science and media communications with a minor in dance.
Pinecrest senior Gabriel Richmond is a leader of his peers and an example to younger students. Throughout his high school years he’s split his time between the varsity football team — which he’s captained for the last two years — with roles coaching 4-year-olds in the basics of soccer and teamwork and mentoring middle school students as they grow in their faith through Wyldlife of the Sandhills.
Pinecrest staff describe him as a “natural leader” whose absence will be noticed after graduation.
“Knowing Gabe’s heart and his care for other people, I would trust Gabe to be able to make the tough decisions for the right reasons,” wrote Dave Sundheim, who teaches history, civics and economics. “Gabe is thoughtful and mindful to the point where I don’t even know I am talking to a student at times.”
Gabriel will attend N.C. State University to study civil engineering and forest management. He plans to pursue a career that reduces the environmental impact of construction.
Max Epstein from The O’Neal School also balances his career interest with a no-less-serious dedication to his passion for the arts. Max is a National Merit Scholar, the first in O’Neal’s history. He spends a lot of his free time building a nuclear reactor in his parents’ attic, and has dedicated the last two years to an independent research project through the school's Signature Scholars program.
Max is also a classical ballet dancer who has performed with Taylor Dance and as a soloist with High Point Ballet.
This fall he’ll return to his big-city roots when he enrolls at Columbia University to study nuclear physics. During Wednesday’s reception, Max told the Kiwanis group that he returns to his big-city roots — after spending his early years in Chicago and visiting frequently — with profound gratitude for the support of his small community.
“I remember in Lower School, and somewhat through middle school, always wishing that we had never moved,” he recalled.
“I’ve realized just how lucky I am to both have the support of my parents and my school, but also my community as a whole. Seeing the investment that’s been put into me and how eagerly members of my community have supported me in my endeavors … I’ve gotten to meet so many people in our own small town who have had immense contributions in my life.”
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.