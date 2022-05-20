The four high school seniors honored this week by the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills may still need a college degree before they can achieve their dreams, but they’ve already proven that they have what it takes to make their mark on the world.
North Moore High School’s Emma Mack was named the club’s 2022 Junior Builders Cup scholarship recipient in a reception at the Country Club of Whispering Pines on Wednesday. The Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills has presented the Junior Builders Cup since 1961 to college-bound seniors who show academic promise as well as the potential to be leaders in their communities.
Emma intends to put her $2,500 scholarship toward her education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she’s planning to major in dramatic art and business. She was also one of six members of Moore County Schools’ Class of 2022 to be awarded a $22,000 four-year scholarship from the Tin Whistles of Pinehurst.
During her high school years, Emma has acted in more than a dozen plays, and she dreams of appearing on Broadway. But her driving goal is to one day enrich the cultural life of rural North Carolina through her very own production company.
Emma grew up in a military family. Her father, Clint Mack, is now Robbins’ town manager, but the family was stationed in Germany for most of her elementary school years. So she developed an ability to relate to people, and an appreciation for the universal value of the arts, early in life.
“It’s definitely made me more of an outgoing person, because you kind of have to be on your toes when you meet so many different people all the time,” she said. “It’s encouraged me to want to travel a lot and help people all over because I’ve seen many people in different situations and ways of life.”
While she was building her local list of acting credits, Emma also earned 33 course hours at Sandhills Community College and is set to graduate as the second-ranked student in her senior class. She also spent time volunteering at the Northern Moore Family Resource Center, leading preschool children in musical activities.
“The arts can connect people, no matter where they’re from or what language they speak. The arts have more impact than people realize and should be accessible to all,” she said.
“I’m going to contribute my knowledge and talent to the community by opening up a studio to give people a place of freedom. Everyone deserves a way to express themselves without ridicule: whether through writing, singing or dancing. The arts are the one commonality that everyone in the world understands.”
George Casey from The O’Neal School, Katrina Churchill from Pinecrest, and Rebecca Cameron from Union Pines were also nominated for the Junior Builders Cup. They will each receive a $1,500 scholarship.
“We are amongst four very talented students. They are academically gifted, and because we’re Kiwanis we pay attention to how service-oriented they are,” said Paula Crocker, co-chair of the Junior Builders Cup committee. “Katrina, George, Rebecca, Emma, you are all winners right now in every sense of the word.”
Just two years ago it would have been hard for any of the Class of 2022 to imagine the day when they would accept scholarships to go to college, their pandemic-fraught high school years officially behind them. This year’s seniors were sophomores when schools shut down, and spent most of their critical junior years learning online.
Despite that, Rebecca Cameron completed her associates’ degree at Sandhills Community College. This fall she’ll enroll at N.C. State University to study sociology and criminology. Inspired by her experiences as the daughter of a fire chief, Rebecca wants to work for the federal government as an intelligence analyst.
“We always had big memorials for 9/11 and that’s what really got my interest piqued in going to work for the FBI or the NSA, because no one would ever want a tragic event like that to happen in our country ever again,” she said. “I want to help make our country the safest that we can and keep the bad guys out.”
When the pandemic interrupted George Casey’s volunteer work at St. Joseph of the Pines, he was not deterred. George enlisted a few dozen of his O’Neal classmates to participate in a phone chain with the retirement community’s residents while physical visits were off-limits.
George plans to attend Davidson College before attending medical school. He ultimately hopes to spend his career breaking ground in neuroscience, researching symptoms of dementia and traumatic brain injuries that still flummox medical professionals in the 21st century.
“There’s a lot of neurological issues in my family,” he said. “The one common thing is that there’s no cures for those, so I’d like to go into medicine after Davidson just to hopefully one day come up with a solution.”
In recommending Katrina Churchill for the Junior Builders’ Cup, Pinecrest math teacher Linda Harvel wrote that she handled the disruptions of the pandemic with aplomb.
“Katrina’s resilience was an exception. Katrina did not let COVID-19 best her,” Harvel wrote. “Katrina is a fighter and will do all that is necessary to succeed.”
An avid musician as well as a dedicated student, Katrina became the Marching Patriots’ drum major despite being primarily a cellist —she plays in Pinecrests’s Sinfonietta orchestra as well as the community-based Moore Philharmonic Orchestra.
Earlier this month, she was one of six military dependent students nationwide awarded a scholarship of up to $50,000 from the charitable foundation of military housing provider Corvias.
All of that financial assistance will help Katrina pursue a degree in international business and economics at St. Louis University. She describes it as “a dream school” for its internship opportunities and study abroad opportunities at its campus in Madrid, Spain.
In accepting her award from the Kiwanis Club, Katrina said that her successes have only been possible through her support network of teachers and family members.
“My parents have supported me through every crazy thing I’ve chosen to try,” she said. “From pole vaulting 15 feet off the ground to leading my school’s 100-person marching band, these opportunities only come about through their endless support.”
