Scott Koehler of Dream Kitchen Builders, based in Whispering Pines, was named one of seven industry leaders recognized by Kitchen & Bath Business Magazine in its annual Person of the Year issue.
"I am so honored, this is a high thrill of a lifetime for me," said Koehler.
His profile is included in the September 2020 edition of Kitchen & Bath Business Magazine (KBB). The theme of this year’s award was "people helping people," according to KBB executive editor Chelsie Butler.
Although he has been in the kitchen design industry for 31 years, Koehler took a two-year hiatus to get some experience in video production, 3D printing and cloud computing.
When he founded Dream Kitchen Builders in 2015, Koehler incorporated innovations like a mobile virtual assistant on his iPhone, which allow him to “talk” to his computer any time of the day and get business assistance on the spot.
This past year Koehler also: started a design-tech newsletter sharing posts about the intersection of tech and kitchen design; spoke on four panels at the National Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) held in Las Vegas in January 2020; collaborated with Signature Kitchen Suite on a brand new design guide; and hosted a Twitter chat (KBTribechat) on kitchen and bath showrooms.
He is also the tech guru for the Kitchen and Bath Industry Group on Facebook, where he keeps the conversation going on augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and smart kitchens.
Learn more at dreamkitchenbuilders.com
