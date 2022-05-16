The Moore County Board of Commissioners has appointed Adam Kiker to serve as a member of the Moore County Airport Authority, filling the vacancy created following the death of Authority member Barry Lerman.
Kiker will serve the remainder of Lerman’s unexpired term through September 2024.
Kiker is a founding partner of LKC Engineering based in Aberdeen. He has been a resident of Moore County since 2005 following his studies at N.C State, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aerospace engineering.
In addition to his engineering studies, Kiker was the field goal kicker for the N.C. State Wolfpack football team. He was born in Raleigh and grew up between Raleigh and Wadesboro.
“The Moore County Board of Commissioners is pleased to appoint Adam to serve on the Moore County Airport Authority,” said Commission Chairman Frank Quis. “He has an impressive resume and a keen knowledge of Moore County and the region through the many design and development projects his company has been involved with.”
Kiker currently serves as a member of the Executive Committee for Partners in Progress Moore County Economic Development. His company has been instrumental in the design planning for multiple community projects, including the site design for the Pinehurst Brewing Co.; development of the McDeeds Creek, Aberdeen and Southern Pines elementary schools; the recently completed Pinehurst Medical and Pinehurst Surgical complex on Morganton Road; and the future United States Golf Association Pinehurst headquarters. LKC is also overseeing the design work for the new Target shopping center in Southern Pines.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as a member on the Airport Authority,” said Kiker. “I have spent a lot of time at the airport recently while training for my private pilot’s license from Sandhills Fliers, and I have always been impressed with the facility and the airport staff.
“Our business philosophy at LKC is to be strategic versus tactical, and I am learning the Moore County Airport leadership has a similar vision. I am excited to discover how I can assist the other Airport Authority members and senior staff to achieve their goals and fulfill their mission.”
Kiker earned his pilot license in 2021 and continues to train for his advanced instrument certification.
Mike Jones, chairman for the Moore County Airport Authority, was pleased to learn of the Moore County Board of Commissioners’ decision to appoint Kiker to the Authority.
“The untimely passing of Barry Lerman was a tremendous loss for the Moore County Airport and for the community,” Jones said. “We are thrilled to have someone like Adam to fill Barry’s position, someone who has a passion for flying and a desire to see the airport be successful. He has had great success in business because he cares and has an emotional connection with every project he is involved with. We can’t wait to get him engaged with our recently completed strategic plan for the airport.”
Kiker lives in Southern Pines. He and his fiancé, Anna, will marry in July.
