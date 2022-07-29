U.S. Kids Golf Pinehurst Country Club 09.jpg

The iconic Putter Boy statue in the foreground as US Kids Golf competitors and their families practice on the putting green at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club Tuesday.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Finding a tee time at certain local courses this week might be hard to come by with the world’s top youth golfers in town for the annual U.S. Kids Golf World Championships.

For the 17th straight year, courses in Pinehurst and the surrounding area will host the more than 2,000 golfers from more than 50 countries competing in championships that bring a bump to the local economy during an otherwise slow time for tourism.

U.S. Kids Golf Pinehurst Country Club 08.jpg

A group of golfers from Florida putt at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club ahead of the the US Kids Golf World Championship Tuesday evening.
U.S. Kids Golf Pinehurst Country Club 06.jpg

US Kids Golf competitors and their families are arriving to the area this weekend. Many teens got some practice rounds in Tuesday evening at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club. 

