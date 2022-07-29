Finding a tee time at certain local courses this week might be hard to come by with the world’s top youth golfers in town for the annual U.S. Kids Golf World Championships.
For the 17th straight year, courses in Pinehurst and the surrounding area will host the more than 2,000 golfers from more than 50 countries competing in championships that bring a bump to the local economy during an otherwise slow time for tourism.
Two new elements have been added to the championships this year.
Like many professional tournaments, the world championships allows for a Monday qualifier for players with family members who are serving or have served in the military. This qualifier is being put on by the Veterans Golf Association, based in Pinehurst.
The one-day qualifier for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship on Monday at Longleaf Golf and Family Club allows eligible players with immediate family members who have military connections entry into the playing field of their age division.
All qualifying players will receive a special VGA golf bag, golf shirt and hat, and will lead the Parade of Nations, which will be held on Tuesday through downtown Pinehurst. Additionally, the VGA will cover all World Championship entry fees for those who qualify.
“Through the U.S. Kids Golf VGA Military Qualifier at Longleaf, we have created a unique one-day opportunity for 13 military children to qualify for the U.S. Kids World Championship at Pinehurst,” said retired Cpt. Joshua Peyton, president and CEO of the Veteran Golfers Association. “Similar to a Monday qualifier on the PGA Tour, our hope is that this collaborative salute to our nation’s military families can help jump-start the future golfing careers of more than 80 junior golfers who have already registered for this golf tournament.”
The championships come on the heels of the U.S. Kids Golf World Teen Championship, which closed Saturday. The winners from the three-day championship receive exemption in the North and South Junior Amateur Championship next summer hosted at Pinehurst.
A player must remain 18 or younger to be able to compete in the North and South Junior.
A record 15 courses are being used for the 19 different divisions being played this week, including the reintroduction of Southern Pines Golf Club into the mix. Eight of the fifteen courses have been featured on the state’s list of the “best 100 courses,” determined by the North Carolina Golf Panel.
After a year-and-half renovation of Southern Pines by Kyle Franz, the 2021 U.S. Kids Golf World championship took a hiatus from the Donald Ross track. The girls 10-year-old division will play at Southern Pines, while its sister course, Mid Pines, will host the boys 7, and boys 8 age divisions.
“We’re excited to host this event because it’s something we’ve been doing for a long time,” Southern Pines General Manager Blair Miller said. “The Boys 7 and Boys 8 will be at Mid Pines, and now the Girls 10 will be back at Southern Pines. It’s great for the area, great for the game, and it will give all the kids a wonderful chance for exposure in the golf world.”
Other courses being used this week are: Midland Country Club for the boys 6 and under and the girls 7 and under; Longleaf Golf and Family Club for the girls 8 and girls 9 divisions; Pinehurst No. 1 for the boys 9 division; Legacy Golf Links for the boys 10 division; Pinehurst No. 6 for the girls 11 division; Talamore Golf Club for the boys 11 division; Pinehurst No. 5 for the girls 12 division; and Forest Creek’s North Course for the boys 12 division.
Before practice rounds Wednesday and the three championship rounds starting Thursday, the entire field will participate in the Parade of Nations through the Village of Pinehurst Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. An awards ceremony set for Sunday at 8 p.m. at Pinecrest will hand out the hardware to the champions of each division.
