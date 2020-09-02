The U.S. Kids Golf Foundation announced today that it is relocating its Norcross, GA-based non-profit foundation to Pinehurst.
The announcement was made by Dan Van Horn, founder and president of U.S. Kids Golf.
“We are very excited to relocate and continue to grow our foundation in Pinehurst, which has been the home of our World Championship since 2006,” announced Van Horn. “This move presents a wonderful opportunity to be part of the rich history and traditions that this community provides and will allow us the ability to further enhance our mission in growing the great game of golf.”
The golf equipment division of U.S. Kids Golf will continue to be headquartered in Georgia.
The foundation’s relocation adds to the already large presence and impact of U.S. Kids Golf. In 2015 U.S. Kids Golf purchased Longleaf Country Club and renamed it Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines and began to immediately transform the club into a living laboratory for the development of the game of golf. Longleaf became its home base for its academy, foundation and development of a “living laboratory” for golf research and youth player development. The Academy currently serves over 600 players from the area and from throughout the United States.
“Longleaf has been an outstanding addition to our Foundation,” added Van Horn. “Our Academy has been very successful in introducing golfers of all ages to the game of golf, and the Longleaf golf course has allowed us the opportunity to enhance our original forward tee program into the Longleaf Tee System. This system has revolutionized the scaling of golf courses and makes the game more enjoyable for players of all skill levels.”
Pinehurst and the surrounding communities have been the host site for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship and World Teen Championship for the past 15 years. This prestigious series of championships for kids ages 5-18 has evolved into the world’s largest junior golf championship with an annual field of over 2,100 young golfers from around the world. Its impact was muted somewhat last month because of the impacts related to the global coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Kids Golf Foundation was formed in 2001 to promote the game of golf to kids around the world and to provide competitive playing opportunities at local, state, national and international levels. Its mission “to help kids have fun learning the lifelong game of golf and encourage family interaction that builds lasting memories” gave birth to two distinct foundation initiatives: Play & Learn and Tournaments.
The foundation was the first youth golf organization to provide age- and gender-appropriate course yardage for kids’ golf competitions so that players beginning as early as five could make pars, birdies, eagles, and even hole-in-ones in tournament play.
Additionally, U.S. Kids Golf Foundation mandated the use of caddies for players under eight years old and encouraged caddies for older players as critical support for the development of young golfers. Parents are provided with the proper education and coaching techniques as they caddie for their kids.
Their Tournament division conducts over 1,600 golf tournaments annually around the world, including local tour events, state and regional championships, international championships, and the World Championships held annually in July and August on 13 different golf courses in the Pinehurst area. U.S. Kids Golf Foundation has over 25,000 junior golfers as active tournament players.
“For the past 15 years, U.S. Kids Golf has generated millions of dollars for our local economy with their World Championships,” said Pat Corso, executive director of the Moore County Economic Development. “The successes they have had with Longleaf and their Academy presents an excellent model for other golf organizations and businesses to base their operation in our community.”
The foundation plans to launch a new travel package division later this year, which will include family golf packages with area resorts and official family golf destinations throughout the United States. The foundation also is expanding its academies to multiple facilities around the country, and the U.S. Kids Golf Coaches Institute has certified over 1700 professional golfers and coaches from around the world.
“We couldn’t be happier to see the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation decide to relocate to the ‘Home of American Golf,’” said Phil Werz, president and CEO of the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Golf is the fabric and DNA of our community, and they will be welcomed with open arms by everyone. Their commitment to growing the game of golf is truly inspiring, and we look forward to making them feel at home in our globally-recognized golf destination.”
(3) comments
This was predictable following on their purchase of Longleaf and ongoing investments. Isn’t it about time that Golf Pride moves its manufacturing of golf grips back to Moore County from Asia? Only manufacturing and farming create true wealth.
So this is "Project Woodpecker?"
US Kids Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charity and as such pays no taxes (property or income) so they would not need any incentive (I would think) to relocate to the area. But it is possible to get them the County and Pinehurst have decided to just hand them some hard earned taxpayer money. We'll see.
