The U.S. Kids Golf Foundation has named two members of the graduating class of Pinecrest High School as recipients of their Volunteer Scholarship for the 13th consecutive year.
Amelia Day and Sarah Holder each received a $750 scholarship. J.T. Stilwell, a 2012 scholarship winner and a representative for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships, presented the awards in honor and recognition of the more than 700 World Championships’ volunteers during the recent Senior Awards ceremony at Pinecrest High School.
This will mark the 17th year that U.S. Kids Golf, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, has held the championships, which this year will be played on 15 Pinehurst area courses.
Chris Vonderkall, vice president of tournaments for U.S. Kids Golf, commended the Sandhills area volunteers and the student winners.
“Amelia and Sarah are great examples of what the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation stands for,” said Vonderkall. “Through these scholarships, we honor and pay tribute to the countless number of hard-working volunteers, without whom the World Championships would not be possible each year. We are also proud of these ladies for what they have given in their local communities and wish them well at N.C. State University and Appalachian State University.”
These scholarships are presented to students from the Pinehurst area who demonstrate exceptional citizenship, community service, willingness to serve as a volunteer and their involvement in extracurricular activities.
Amelia plans to attend Appalachian State University in Boone, majoring in public health with clinical research as a professional goal. She is the daughter of Rebekah and Aaron Day of Aberdeen.
She has been a community volunteer for several years with U.S. Kids Golf and has had the opportunity to interact with golfers and their families from all across the world. In 2021, she was a standard bearer for the Van Horn Cup, a Ryder Cup style competition with the best U.S players competing with the best international players. At Pinecrest, she has been a member of the cross country/track and field teams, a member of the National Honor Society and student government.
Amelia is a member of her church youth group and Young Life of the Sandhills. Her volunteer endeavors include Martha’s Place Soup Kitchen, Pinehurst Elementary, mission trips and the Pinehurst Triathlon and Turkey Trot Race.
“I am so thankful to the USKG foundation for their generosity,” said Day. “I plan to use this scholarship to help in the pursuit of my goals of working with women and children in public health. I am excited to expand my knowledge and embark on a new journey.”
Sarah is the daughter of Kathy and Dennis Holder of Pinehurst and has one sister, Caroline. She will attend N.C. State University in the fall, studying civil engineering.
In addition to earning her private pilot certificate and commercial drone certification, she hopes one day to become a search and rescue helicopter pilot in the U.S. military.
She has been a part of AFJROTC Color Guard and Drill Team, National Honor Society, Student Government Association and Key Club at Pinehurst, as well as a member of the basketball and volleyball teams. Community activities include Young Life of the Sandhills and her church youth group. She has also led a campus clean-up campaign and a canned food drive.
Holder stressed that she is involved in these activities and projects because of the feeling of accomplishment that comes with doing them. The community and personal responsibilities have developed her skills as a leader, and she feels she has become a competent, assertive leader ready to take on her future.
“I am both excited and grateful to receive this scholarship. With it, I will be able to explore all that college has to offer without the stress from the financial burden of attending college,” Holder said. “I plan to make the most of this scholarship by studying hard and continuing to do good in my new community.”
