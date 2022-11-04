The results of Tuesday’s election could reshape two of Moore County’s most closely watched boards and change how residents’ interests are represented on the state level.
Six candidates are vying for three contested seats on the Moore County Board of Education, with only one incumbent in the mix. Five candidates are running to fill two contested seats on the county’s Board of Commissioners, which could see as many as four new members depending on the election’s outcome.
Elsewhere on the ballot, Democrats and Republicans are competing to represent different swathes of Moore County in both chambers of the General Assembly. Voters will decide races for District 21 of the state Senate and districts 51 and 78 of the N.C. House of Representatives.
Over 16,700 of the county’s 75,443 registered voters had already cast their ballots as of Thursday, according to data from the Moore County Board of Elections. The turnout for one-stop voting, which concludes on Saturday, has so far been comparable to the 2018 midterm, when about 19,000 ballots were cast at the county’s two early voting sites.
Polling places will be open in each of the county’s 26 precincts from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents can only vote at their assigned polling site, which is listed on their voter registration card and can be looked up online at vt.ncsbe.gov.
Individuals must already be registered to vote in order to cast a ballot on Tuesday. Residents are not required to show photo identification to vote and are allowed to cast their ballot in uniform if they are a first responder or active-duty member of the U.S. Military.
Two of the most high-profile local contests concern the nonpartisan Moore County Board of Education. Incumbent school board member Pam Thompson hopes to defend her seat representing District III against Shannon Davis, while Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno, Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson are facing off for two at-large positions on the board.
Vying for a chance to represent District 1 on the Moore County Board of Commissioners are Republican Jim Von Canon and unaffiliated candidates Phil Vandercook and John Misiaszek. The District II Commissioner race pits Democrat Ariadne DeGarr against Republican Nick Picerno, a former commissioner who rejoined the board earlier this year to fill in for the late Louis Gregory.
Rounding out the commissioner races are Republicans John Ritter and Kurt Cook, who are running unopposed to represent districts III and V, respectively.
In one of the three contested races to represent districts that include Moore County in the General Assembly, incumbent Republican Tom McInnis is defending his Senate seat for District 21 against Democratic challenger Frank McNeill. Another incumbent Republican, John Sauls, is running for reelection against Democrat Malcolm Hall in the race for N.C. House District 51.
The other contested House race is a showdown between newcomers Neal Jackson, a Republican, and Erik Davis, a Democrat, for District 78. They hope to replace longtime Republican Rep. Allen McNeill, who is not seeking reelection. District 78 includes large swaths of western and northern Moore County and includes Pinehurst, Foxfire, Robbins and Seven Lakes.
Republicans continued to dominate the local electorate heading into Tuesday’s election, accounting for 65 percent of all party-affiliated voters in Moore County. Data from the Board of Elections showed 31,201 registered Republicans on the rolls as of Nov. 1 — a 1.3 percent increase from the 2020 election.
Over the same two year-period, the number of registered Democrats in Moore County fell by about 4.3 percent. There were 15,765 Democrats at the beginning of this month, down from 16,476 in November 2020.
Rounding out the electorate are Libertarians, whose ranks have grown since the last general election but who still make up only a sliver of local voters. There are 606 registered Libertarians in the county, accounting for 1.2 percent of party-affiliated voters.
The uptick in registered Republicans has coincided with a larger increase in residents who do not associate themselves with a particular political party. The number of unaffiliated voters in Moore County has grown 7 percent since November 2020, with 27,870 such voters recorded at the beginning of this month.
Unaffiliated voters currently make up about 37 percent of the local electorate, but it remains to be seen if their numbers will help or hurt Democrats on Tuesday.
Results from the 2020 election, in which nearly 80 percent of the county’s voters cast ballots, showed an overwhelming preference for Republican candidates in partisan races for county and state offices. In all of those contests, the total votes cast for Republican candidates surpassed the number of registered Republicans residing in Moore County at the time, with several thousand unaffiliated voters helping Republicans secure comfortable leads in their respective races.
