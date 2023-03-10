Kelli O’Hara has established herself as one of Broadway’s greatest leading ladies. On Saturday, March 18, she will share a few personal stories and favorite songs in a one-night only performance at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center in Pinehurst.
“Most of the songs people will be familiar with,” says O’Hara, who has been performing in solo concerts for about 20 years, in addition to her work on Broadway and in television and film. “The show is accessible to anyone. The stories are about my entire journey — they are about humanity, about my life’s journey and motherhood, and all sorts of things.
“I want to encourage people to come out. You can think of coming to theater as a chance to lose yourself a bit; especially in today’s world, it is a chance to turn off life for awhile and to be taken for a little bit of a ride, a positive ride,” she adds. “The theater is a shared experience. There is no else but me and you, the audience, so it is a very collaborative experience. It is a shared effort.”
O’Hara’s concerts have gained international acclaim, and she is a frequent performer on PBS live telecasts and performs often alongside The New York Philharmonic. O’Hara describes her concerts as a way to introduce herself to people who may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend a Broadway production. “If people don’t know me, I hope they do come because this will be a new experience.
“We try to be fun,” she adds. “The show is a relationship between myself and the audience. It is like being in a living room together.”
Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in “The King and I” garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with nominations for a Grammy Award, Drama League, Outer Critics and Olivier Nominations. She reprised the role while making her West End debut, and performed a limited engagement at Tokyo’s Orb Theatre. Other Broadway credits include “Kiss Me Kate” (Tony, Drama League, OCC nominations), “The Bridges of Madison County” (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), “Nice Work if You Can Get It” (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), “South Pacific” (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), “The Pajama Game” (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations), “The Light in the Piazza” (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), “Sweet Smell of Success,” “Follies,” “Dracula” and “Jekyll & Hyde.” She was awarded the prestigious Drama League’s Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre Award in 2019.
In 2015, she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Lehar’s “The Merry Widow,” opposite Renee Fleming, and returned as Despina in Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutte.”
While currently starring in “The Gilded Age,” O’Hara also received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in the hit web series “The Accidental Wolf.” Other film and television credits include season two of Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” “All the Bright Places,” “Peter Pan Live!,” “Sex & The City 2,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Key to Reserva,” Showtime’s “Master of Sex,” “The Good Fight,” “Blue Bloods,” “N3mbers,” and the animated series “Car Talk.” She has also released two solo albums, “Always” and “Wonder in the World,” which are available on Ghostlight Records.
“As an actor and performer, I like to do a little bit of everything,” O’Hara says.
Looking ahead to May, O’Hara will star in the world premiere of Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas’ new musical, “Days of Wine and Roses,” at off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company. Adapted from the 1962 film and a 1958 teleplay, O’Hara will debut the role of Kirsten. She says she is excited to get the “first crack” with her portrayal, “to put your own stamp and humanity through it.”
Drawn to the stage as a child, despite growing up in Oklahoma where she had limited exposure to the theater, she says, she was “bit by a bug” she couldn’t shake. She credits a wonderful voice teacher for changing her life, college and then she was “off to the races,” in New York City.
“I played sports and other things, but the first time I sang in front of people it was just who I was. I was home,” she says. “If you feel this way about the arts, you can’t imagine your life without it. There is no other explanation than this is what I was meant to do. There is nothing else I want to do.”
Catch Kelli O’Hara in concert at BPAC’s Owens Auditorium for one night only, Saturday, March 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets run $59-$129; purchase online at sandhillsbpac.com or TicketMeSandhills.com.
