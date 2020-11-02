Construction is expected to begin this month on the fourth phase of the East Moore Water District project in the Eastwood area. At a cost of $1.2 million, the newly installed water lines will connect 145 customers in the expanded service area.
Public Works Director Randy Gould presented an update on this and several other water and sewer capital projects that are currently underway during a daylong special meeting with county leaders on Oct. 29.
Looking ahead, he recommended a comprehensive 10-year review of the water system using 2020 data would help project and prepare for future needs.
Moore County currently has a total capacity of 7.2 MGD (millions gallons per day) and an average daily demand of 2.967 MGD; however, earlier this year, the maximum daily demand crested at 5.596 MGD, leaving a surplus of only 1.6 MGD.
With anticipated population growth and demand, Gould projected a 3.578 MGD average and 6.766 MGD maximum daily demand in 2030, and 4.059 MGD average or 7.665 MGD maximum daily demand in 2040, which exceeds the current system’s overall capacity.
“By 2040, if we do nothing, we would be in the hole,” Gould said. “The good news is we also have new customers so there is new revenue potential, and we are growing. We are in good shape,we just need to be able to meet demand.”
He outlined a ‘to do’ list that includes investigating alternatives for additional water sources, identifying potential new well sites, and consideration of building a new water treatment plant on the Deep River in northern Moore County. He also noted that based on demand projections, the county will need to erect new water storage tanks in the Pinehurst area (2034) and Seven Lakes (2038).
County leaders also heard an update on facility upgrades underway at the Detention Center Annex.
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said the former detention center had been renovated and is being used to house inmates on a short term basis, to help slow the spread of COVID-19. To-date, $134,928 has been spent on upgrades including $72,361 spent locally, compared to an average of $274K per bed for new construction.
Field said the upgrades will also extend the life of the facility by up to 15 years.
Rich Smith, the county’s capital projects manager, also presented an update on the new four-story courthouse building addition and renovation of the existing building. The design development phase of the project has been completed by Moseley Architects and preliminary drawings have been submitted for state review. Construction is anticipated to begin in May or early June 2021.
County Commissioner Catherine Graham noted the new courthouse has been more than 10 years in the planning.
“A lot of work has been put into this. You cannot explain how much work and so many different people involved,” she said.
