Restaurants without power across Moore County have started to clear out their spoiled goods, and prior to the Moore County Health Department suspending restaurant permits, were finding ways to operate at partial capacity and give back to the community.
Pete’s Restaurant in Carthage worked to reopen Tuesday morning, following the return of power to the town. Employees Christine Wallace and Joyce Herring said they were trying to operate normally.
The employees were prepping the kitchens while waiting for the owner, Yianni Kakouras, to return with what food he could save at their Robbin’s location. Herring was unsure of how much food they lost, but it was a fair amount.
Wallace called the current situation “crazy and sad” because of what the individuals — who took out the power — did to the lives of Moore County. She shared that missing two days of work is a big deal for many people.
“This is how we survive,” Wallace said. “We are missing paychecks.”
Chef Warren Henry Lewis, of Chef Warren’s restaurant in downtown Southern Pines, echoed the concerns about people unable to work, saying people are also just "not getting paid."
Lewis and some staff were in the restaurant on Tuesday afternoon to clean out spoiled food and have something to do. Headlamps and a few lights powered by Lewis’ truck gave them enough light to go through the food and clean out anything spoiled.
Lewis said they probably lost the equivalent of $25,000 to $35,000 in sales. Other restaurants probably lost more, Lewis said, because he orders most food daily.
The power outage, to use one word, “significantly” impacted businesses, Lewis said.
Embers, a BBQ joint in downtown Southern Pines, were planning to be open from noon to 4 p.m. until the power returns. They have a generator to run their meat smoker and keep items refrigerated.
Co-owners JP Longueil and David Bungarz said they lost all of their frozen food and chicken.
“We are just doing the best we can,” Bungarz said.
In Pinehurst, Southern Angel Donut Co. is open in the mornings as long as they have donuts, muffins and hot coffee available.
Owner Anthony Becke said the donut shop is the only one of their four restaurants open. He also owns Central Park Ave. Bistro, Thai Fusion Cuisine and Scrollicious, all of which are in the same plaza.
Becke said they lost all perishable foods across the businesses.
He said they are using a generator and gas heat to make their baked goods and coffee. Otherwise, they are working by candlelight and lanterns.
The donut co. is accepting cash only and operating on an honor system. Becke said if someone cannot pay, they can still get things. They are just asking for people to come back and pay if able.
“We are really glad that we can help the community,” Becke said. “And make sure we can take care of the people.”
Rich Angstreich of Java Bean Plantation and Roasting Co., said they lost all perishables and will be closed until the power returns. They currently have three employees out of work.
Swank Coffee Shoppe has been giving out free waffles and coffee in the morning. They were open on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. — when they ran out of goods.
Owner Lisa Nines said it's been a great way to give back to the community who has supported her all these years.
They are accepting donations for the Boys and Girls Club or Friend to Friend if people can give. They have raised about $250 so far for the groups.
“Everyone just needs to keep their chin up,” Nines said.
All of the individuals interviewed shared two thoughts: the community's resilience is unreal, and the loss of power has disproportionately hurt the more vulnerable parts of the community.
“It’s nice to see the community together,” Lewis said. “What other community would circle the wagons like this?”
