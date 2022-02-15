Eighteen members of Keep Moore County Beautiful and several concerned neighbors came out to support the North Carolina statewide litter clean up on Saturday, Feb 12th.
The group collected 35 bags of plastics and other roadside waste along six miles of roadways in Whispering Pines.
Good work - looks nice!
It's a shame that people dump trash along the roadways.
