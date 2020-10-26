Keep Moore County Beautiful is gaining strength in numbers as a revamped Board of Directors has begun to take shape.
“Everyone is very upbeat. We are trying to get the whole county involved. We’ve been in contact with the mayors of every municipality in Moore County,” said Board Chairwoman Karen Kaplan.
Earlier this summer, the nonprofit was in danger of folding due to board member attrition and a steady decrease in volunteer interest. Following a brief hiatus, an organizational meeting was held and Kaplan along with a small dedicated team have since made good strides.
“We are working on long-term goals and hope to form several subcommittees to make these goals happen,” Kaplan said.
Historically, KMCB volunteers have provided anti-litter sweeps on area roads, worked with area schools on beautification projects, coordinated a Christmas tree recycling program, and presented beautification awards to deserving local businesses, organizations and individual property owners, in addition to sponsoring a scholarship program for students. KMCB also works in close partnership with Moore County Solid Waste, with county staff providing administrative support and advisory services.
The next board planning meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. Interested volunteers are welcome to participate.
To learn more about Keep Moore County Beautiful or if you are interested in volunteering, contact David Lambert at dlambert1@moorecountync.gov or call Karen Kaplan at (910) 690-9813
(1) comment
I am so glad that people have stepped forward to keep this going. I have a lot of funny memories of the days when we first started collecting recyclables and cleaned up highways. One was the time they forgot to deliver a container in the Whispering Pines area and we collected a lot that we loaded into cars, vans, what have you to get to the big container in the parking lot that had the new Kmart in it. I met a good friend there who helped out and we remain friends today, in fact she lives just down the street from me. It was a lot of work, but people really pitched in. Looking at our roads and the litter that ruins their looks shouts for the need for this organization to exist. I'm too old and handicapped to offer anything but moral support and my thanks for keeping it going.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.