In the mid 1990s, Kay Beran was kicking around ideas for her personalized license plate. She tried to get her initials but someone already had her monogram.
Not by design or default, she said, it was more sheer luck that she finally hit on a few words that she liked and were also available, according to the state transportation office.
“Sunny Day” was an 8-letter keeper. It was also a perfect match for this petite and perpetually upbeat force of nature.
“People always say, ‘I saw your car,’” laughs Beran, “so sometimes that has been a problem. I’ve had to hide it or meet clients at my office when they didn’t want their neighbors to know they might be thinking of selling their house.”
A former teacher and influential business leader for three decades, Beran recently announced her intent to retire from real estate. She has served as president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Pinehurst Realty Group since 2014, capping a career that began even before her husband’s retirement from the Air Force in 1992.
In the intervening years she has received the Pinehurst/Southern Pines Association of Realtors’ Citizenship Award (2007) and its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013.
Her work outside her office is the true measure of her character. Beran served on the Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills Board for seven years in addition to working with the Women's Build program. She has also served in leadership roles with the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills, Public Education Foundation of Moore County, Moore County Chamber of Commerce, St. Joseph of the Pines, Quail Haven, and over a decade with the Partners in Progress Board. In 2016, Beran was honored as the Moore County Community Foundation Woman of the Year.
“I got involved with each one because I could see that it meant something to people already there. I learned from each one and could take that knowledge to the next board and then the next. It was an honor to be asked to sit in on these organizations,” she said.
It was also a great way to make new friends and Beran has stayed close with fellow board members she met 25 year ago.
“I met great people who were all interested in and doing the same thing...To use your time and talents to energize an effort whether it is a community effort or just a small effort, that is something that is very indicative of Moore County’s DNA. Talk about a way to get yourself perked up: get involved in things and then watch them get executed.”
In fact, it was the positive and generous spirit of the area’s residents that first attracted Beran and her husband, Jeff, to settle down permanently after their globe-trotting days with the military.
As a real estate professional, she specialized in helping other retirees find their own piece of Moore County paradise. Beran said it’s been satisfying to see her clients also fall in love with the area and to flourish here.
These days she’s finally winding down her practice. She and Jeff have designs on more leisurely travel including a stop in the Cotswold area of England where they used to live. Beran also plans to spend more time playing golf.
But Pinehurst will always be home. Actually it is “more than home,” she said. “We have lived here longer than anywhere else. We enjoy it, we love it, we feel comfortable here.”
