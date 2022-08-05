An Aberdeen man has been found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after prosecutors say he slashed through another man’s neck with a boxcutter.
Lloyd Michael Stewart, a 57-year-old resident of Roseland Road, was convicted Thursday by a jury in Moore County Superior Court. Judge Kevin Bridges sentenced him to six to nine years in prison.
The assault happened at the Southern Pines apartment of Daniel Priest, the then-43-year-old victim, in the early morning hours of Independence Day in 2020. In a news release announcing the conviction, Michael Hardin, district attorney for Moore County, wrote that Stewart “became enraged” after Priest asked him to leave the apartment.
Court documents obtained by The Pilot show Stewart told a 911 dispatcher that Priest, who he identified as a friend, had “turned into something supernatural, some creature, and lunged at him and tried to kill him.”
Priest, who paramedics found “completely alert” but with “serious bleeding,” was taken by helicopter to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill for treatment. He required extensive surgery, receiving 34 staples in his neck.
The N.C. Crime Victims Compensation Committee later awarded Priest $30,000 to cover his medical bills, according to court documents.
The case was continued twice by the defense before going to trial, where Stewart was represented by court-appointed attorney Richard Costanza.
Drew Cochran, an assistant district attorney, prosecuted the case. Hardin said the investigation was handled by detective Bob Acklus, Sgt. Danny Perry and deputy Andrew Bradley of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
