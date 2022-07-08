Moore County is seeing a daily average of about 33 new coronavirus infections, the most reported in over a month.
The Moore County Health Department recorded an average of 33.4 new cases a day for the week ending Wednesday, up from a daily average of 31 cases on June 8. The uptick follows a recent low of 21.4 cases a day for the week ending June 15.
The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has also increased, with 24.2 percent of laboratory-confirmed tests administered in the county returning positive for the seven days ending July 6 — up from 20.1 percent on June 15.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Moore is one of 28 counties in North Carolina where the virus currently poses a “medium risk of illness and strain on the health care system.” The risk is considered “low” in the vast majority of the state’s counties, including six of the nine counties that touch Moore.
While the virus is spreading at a relatively higher level in Moore than in most of the state’s other counties, the risk here remains lower than in Granville, Durham, Northampton and Washington counties. Those are the only North Carolina counties currently labeled high-risk by the CDC.
More new cases were recorded in Moore County in June than May, according to weekly reports from the Health Department. There were also three local deaths linked to COVID-19 in June.
Matt Garner, interim director of the department, said the deceased residents were all women older than 75. They bring the pandemic's local death toll to 329.
Fatal infections account for about 1.2 percent of all COVID-19 cases recorded in Moore County.
A total of 26,247 cases had been documented in the county as of Wednesday. The Carthage/Whispering Pines area has seen by far the largest number of infections of any of the county’s municipalities, with over 5,160 cases linked to the 28327 ZIP code, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
On Tuesday, the agency reported that six local long-term care facilities were experiencing coronavirus outbreaks. An outbreak is defined by N.C. DHHS as two or more active infections in a nursing home, assisted living facility or prison.
Four nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Moore County are on the state’s latest list of outbreaks. They include:
• Accordius Health at Aberdeen, where three staff members and a resident recently tested positive;
• Penick Village, where 16 staff members and 16 residents recently tested positive, and where a resident recently died of complications from COVID-19;
• St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center, where 15 staff members and two residents recently tested positive;
• The Greens, where five staff members and six residents recently tested positive;
• The Coventry, where four staff members and a resident recently tested positive;
• TerraBella of Southern Pines, where two staff members recently tested positive.
N.C. DHHS reports that 58 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. If counting only residents aged 18 or older, about 69 percent of the population is vaccinated.
The Moore County Health Department is expected to give an update on its response to COVID-19 during the next meeting of the local Board of Health. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Monday at the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center in Carthage.
Yawn. It's over. You can only cry "wolf" so often before being ignored.
