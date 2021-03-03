After a recent homicide and a long history of disturbances, drug violations and countless calls to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, two Carthage addresses had Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action signed on the properties.
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge James M. Webb signed a judgment last month against 150 and 164 Merritt Drive in Carthage, the Sheriff's Office said in a release.
This judgment was the final step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.
“These two addresses have been a problem for years, constantly draining law enforcement resources and reducing the quality of life for members in this community,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. “This remedy is a result of an outstanding investigation between Moore County officials and members of the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team.”
The terms of the consent judgement effectually closed the properties, and stated it may never be used for illegal activity again. The judgement ordered the properties to be vacated and everyone on the properties trespassed by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. If the conditions are not followed, the properties could be forfeited.
Sheriff Fields expressed gratitude for the effort and outcome.
“I appreciate the cooperation from the property owner as we worked to solve this problem and hope this successful resolution will ensure the community returns to a more peaceful life”, Fields said.
The investigation was a joint effort between members of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office Legal Counsel and members of NC Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team.
"The nuisance abatement law provides a solution to problem locations that disproportionately demand law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others,” said Scottie Shoaf, assistant special agent in charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “We are pleased to work in conjunction with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office to bring a permanent resolution to this problem, and embrace the positive changes this judgment will facilitate within the community.”
