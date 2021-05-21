A nondescript wooden fence along a gravel alley in Pinehurst has caused significant consternation over the last two years.
That fence will get to stay in place — for now — following a Superior Court judge’s recent ruling against Moore County’s claim to a 20-foot utility easement along the rear of the property line at 55 Palmetto Road.
The county filed its suit against Randy Acres and wife Soek Yie Phan in June 2019, arguing that the fence installed along the back of their property — across Midland Road from the famed Pinehurst No. 2 course — blocks the county from accessing the water and sewer lines, as well as a manhole.
The county is “immediately and irreparably harmed by defendant’s conduct and the encroachment,” the suit claimed, because it needs to service the lines and protect the public.
The suit also said Acres and his wife ignored repeated warnings by the county not to install the fence, which stems from a dispute between Acres and neighbors over a home renovation project.
The county contended that the fence was built “out of spite” to block Acres’ neighbors from accessing their garage from the gravel alley running between their property.
Changes in the property owners’ lawyers and an unsuccessful attempt in early 2020 to move the case to federal court had somewhat hampered and delayed the lawsuit’s progress.
Last month, both the county and homeowners finally moved for a resolution. In an order dated May 13, Superior Court Judge Michael A. Stone ruled in favor of the homeowners.
Acres has owned the property since 2004. He had the fence installed along the rear property line in the spring of 2019 after a dispute with neighbors who had built a garage and guesthouse on an adjoining lot.
The fence blocks one end of a gravel alley that runs between homes on Village Green East and Laurel Road. Residents have used that alley for decades to access their garages, and the Village of Pinehurst uses it to collect garbage from the houses.
Complicating the case, though, is the dubious provenance of the utility lines in question — installed by a contractor hired either by the Tufts family or Pinehurst, Inc. — and of any associated easement. Leonard Tufts once owned the property now known as 55 Palmetto Road, but sold it in 1918.
The sewer lines were installed in 1948, followed in 1965 by the water lines, but legal filings refer to the installer only as “The Corporation.” That is not in and of itself uncommon.
Pinehurst is home to several private alleyways and “unrecorded easements” for utility lines left over from the Tufts era. Deeds that the Tufts family conveyed for many of the village’s original lots date to the early 1900s and require that those alleys remain open as rights-of-way for general public use.
The county sued Acres and his wife based on the premise that there would have been an easement declared when that infrastructure was put in place, and that those rights would have transferred to the county along with the utilities themselves.
But the court came down on the side of the homeowners, who said that the county never sufficiently proved that such an easement ever existed or that any entity pursued one in line with the state laws at the time the lines were put in.
“The County has failed to produce any evidence to support its position that the Corporation obtained any property rights whatsoever over the Landowners’ property,” the homeowners said in their most recent court filing.
“Because the County acknowledges that any property rights it possesses over Landowners’ property are derivative of any property rights acquired by the Corporation, the County’s failure to produce even a scintilla of evidence that the Corporation actually condemned the Landowners’ property dooms the County’s claim to an easement.”
In their motion, Acres and his wife also refuted any claim to a prescriptive easement, which might exist if the county had a history of long-term use without permission from the property owners.
They said that in 2004, when Acres bought the property, a line of mature trees and vegetation occupied the rear property line where the fence now sits. That vegetation was cleared around 2007.
Since then, the county accessed the utility hole on the Acres property in 2012, which legal filings say was the first time he became aware of its existence. At that time he gave the county permission to remove part of another fence that was on the property at the time, well inside the property line, and the county repaired that fence upon completion of their work.
The property owners further argued in their motion that the state did not grant private corporations the authority to condemn property for the construction of sewer lines until 1981 — 33 years after the lines behind their home were installed.
North Carolina law at the time required that the condemning entity should have first attempted to purchase the property, presented a petition to the Clerk of Superior Court, served the landowner with petition and summons, obtained a final judgment of condemnation, and paid “just compensation” for the easement.
“The County has requested that counsel for the Landowners provide the County with a copy of Chapter 40 as it existed at the relevant time, further confirming that the County never obtained or reviewed the applicable law,” the motion reads.
The property owners’ motion also argued that the county’s original suit exceeded its authority so far as to justify a counterclaim for the county to be held responsible for their attorney’s fees.
“When asked to provide any proof that the Corporation actually followed the required steps to condemn the Landowners’ property, the County admitted under oath that it did not have evidence or knowledge of whether the Corporation took ‘any’ steps to follow the requirements of the North Carolina General Statutes,” the motion reads.
“Stated differently, the County sued the Landowners claiming an easement to which the County had no evidence lawfully existed.”
