A Moore County judge has ordered two Moore County residents and their attorney to pay more than $41,000 in sanctions for filing a lawsuit that attempted to block the sale of the former Southern Pines Primary School campus to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust.
The ruling was issued by Moore County Superior Court Judge James Webb against Moore County residents Beth Ann Pratte, James Moore and Raleigh attorney Landon White, who represented the two Moore County residents in their suit last fall.
“After considering lesser sanctions, the Court concludes that, based upon the above-referenced conduct of Plaintiff James Moore, Plaintiff Bethann Pratte, and Plaintiffs’ attorney Landon White, the imposition of sanctions is warranted in this matter and that sanctions should be imposed upon Plaintiff James Moore, Plaintiff Bethann Pratte, and Plaintiffs’ counsel Landon White individually and jointly and severally as set forth below,” Webb’s order reads.
The order, which had been in the works for a couple of weeks, was signed Thursday. If one party doesn't pay, the other parties are responsible for that person's share.
The order stems from a Nov. 8, 2021 lawsuit that White filed on behalf of Pratte and Moore against the Board of Education seeking to block the sale of the Carlisle Street campus that was left vacant after the board built and opened a new Southern Pines Elementary School in January 2021 about a mile south on the same street.
The Land and Housing Trust had offered to buy the 17-acre property, after months of complicated negotiations, for $685,000. The school board was scheduled on Nov. 8 to finalize the sale, but the lawsuit derailed that action. The board and Trust later concluded the deal, and the suit ultimately with dismissed voluntarily by the plaintiffs after it became clear the transaction would go through.
In his order, Webb charged that Pratte, Moore and White violated court rules of procedure that govern the filing of lawsuits and the conduct of plaintiffs and defendants.
The judicial order stemmed from a call for sanctions from Southern Pines attorney Tom Van Camp, who represented the Trust. Pratte, Moore and White were accused of violating various rules of N.C. court procedure. A hearing on the issue occurred in February. The sanctions amount to the cost of legal fees incurred by Van Camp and the school board’s Raleigh law firm, Tharrington Smith.
In his order, Webb found that White failed to provide notice to attorneys for the school board in time for a Nov. 8 hearing at which White sought a temporary restraining order from Webb to block the sale of the school property to the Trust. Webb dismissed the request.
“The Court finds counsel for the Plaintiffs intentionally delayed providing notice to the Board’s counsel so that his argument to the Court could proceed ex parte,” or without an opposing challenge, Webb’s order reads. “When questioned by this Court regarding why notice was not provided to the opposing counsel, Mr. White responded that he did not think providing notice was “prudent.
“Mr. White violated Rule 65 of the North Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure in an attempt to gain an advantage over the Board and the Land Trust by pressuring the Board and its members, just hours before the Board was to vote on matters related to the sale of the Subject Property to the Land Trust, to reject the sale to the Land Trust for fear of litigation or to influence or delay a vote by the Board regarding the acceptance of the Preservation Agreement to be attached to the Deed.”
As for Moore and Pratte, Webb’s order found that neither one of them thoroughly read or understood the suit before signing off on it.
“Plaintiff Pratte was more worried about COVID issues and pedophilia and felt that God wanted her to be a named plaintiff in the lawsuit,” Webb’s order reads. “Plaintiff Pratte does not know who paid Attorney White to file the lawsuit, but stated that, ‘I walked into a meeting at the GOP think tank people I didn't even know said to me, Do you need money?’” The order cites a transcript of a hearing that occurred in February.
“Neither Mr. White not the Plaintiffs, Bethann Pratte or James Moore, made any reasonable factual inquiry,” the order says, “regarding the truth or falsity of the allegations … prior to filing the Complaint.”
Of Moore, Webb wrote that he signed the complaint without fully understanding or reading it.
“Plaintiff James Moore testified that he was in a ‘big hurry’ when he went to sign the Verification and after he signed the Verification, he requested a copy of the Verified Complaint which he was provided and that ‘he was gore.’
“Plaintiff James Moore testified that prior to signing the Verification to the Verified Complaint no one explained to him what it meant to sign his sworn Verification. Trans. p. 96.
"Plaintiff Moore never read the Complaint or the Complaint’s 11 exhibits.”
In addition to the fine, White also faces what Webb termed a “gatekeeper order” for the next 12 months. He is prohibited from filing any other legal proceeding in Moore County Superior Court without another attorney’s approval and signature.
