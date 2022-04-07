Two Moore County residents and their lawyer violated the state’s rules of court procedure in filing a lawsuit to block the sale of the former Southern Pines Primary School campus to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust and should be sanctioned, a judge declared Thursday.
Moore County Superior Court Judge James Webb’s ruling ordered Beth Ann Pratte, James Moore and Raleigh attorney Landon White to pay more than $41,000 in sanctions to the land trust. They were given 30 days to pay.
The order stems from a Nov. 8, 2021 lawsuit that White filed on behalf of Pratte and Moore against the Board of Education seeking to block the sale of the Carlisle Street campus. The plaintiffs challenged the sale on the basis that most of the 17-acre property did not have the historic value to qualify for a private sale to a nonprofit as outlined in state law.
But Webb’s order charged that White, Pratte and Moore made no effort to ascertain whether their claims in the suit were even true before filing it.
“Neither Mr. White nor the Plaintiffs, Bethann Pratte or James Moore, made any reasonable factual inquiry regarding the truth or falsity of the allegations contained in … the Verified Complaint prior to filing the Complaint,” the order reads.
That’s despite Pratte and Moore having assented when they signed the complaint that the contents and allegations within were true based on their own knowledge or belief.
Webb’s order also sanctioned White for violating a rule among attorneys for proper and timely notification and giving the other side a fair chance to make arguments. Webb’s order noted that White gave school board attorney Neal Ramee less than two minutes’ notice before arguing for a temporary restraining order blocking the sale.
The judicial order is the result of a call for sanctions from Southern Pines attorney Tom Van Camp, who represented the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust. The sanctions amount to the cost of legal fees incurred by Van Camp and the school board’s Raleigh law firm, Tharrington Smith.
If one party fails to pay the sanctions, the other parties are responsible for that person's share. In addition to the fine, White also faces what Webb termed a “gatekeeper order” for the next 12 months. He is prohibited from filing any other legal proceeding in Moore County Superior Court without another attorney’s approval and signature.
Both Pratte and Moore testified on the matter during a hearing in February, but the origins of the suit remained murky throughout their combined seven hours of testimony. The plaintiffs denied knowing each other well but indicated they did not pay White’s legal fees themselves.
Despite repeated questioning from Van Camp, neither explained how White came to represent them beyond claiming to be associated with a group of “about 600 people” who are broadly focused on “abuses of power” by the school board.
“Meaning no disrespect to anybody here, but I’m not on trial. I’m not charged with anything,” said Moore. “There’s no lawsuits, no civil suits, no anything against me, therefore, I don’t feel obligated to give you or anyone else my sources, or even the names of people within my group.”
Rush for Judgment
The Land and Housing Trust closed on the 17-acre West Southern Pines property in December, after months of complicated negotiations, for $685,000.
The school board was originally scheduled to finalize the sale on Nov. 8, but the lawsuit derailed that action. Earlier that same afternoon, White petitioned the court for a 10-day temporary restraining order legally blocking the sale.
Sanctions against White partly stem from his failure to comply with court rules stipulating that the filing attorney notify the opposing party and their counsel.
Webb’s order also said that White’s email and statements in court during that day’s hearing were misleading to both the school board’s attorney and the court. White emailed Ramee at 3:15 p.m. notifying him that he intended to seek a temporary restraining order “if the judge can hear the matter.”
That was after the hearing had already begun and about one minute before White opened his argument before the judge. During that hearing, White told Webb that he’d sent Ramee a copy of the complaint “between the morning session and coming before you today.”
White said that he omitted the land trust as a defendant in the complaint because the alleged violations of the state statutes governing school sales don’t apply to the trust. Van Camp moved to intervene in the lawsuit on the trust’s behalf the next day.
“Mr. White violated Rule 65 of the North Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure in an attempt to gain an advantage over the Board and the Land Trust by pressuring the Board and its members, just hours before the Board was to vote on matters related to the sale of the Subject Property to the Land Trust, to reject the sale to the Land Trust for fear of litigation or to influence or delay a vote by the Board regarding the acceptance of the Preservation Agreement to be attached to the Deed,” the order reads.
On the same day, White filed the complaint on Pratte and Moore’s behalf asking the court to issue an injunction against the sale of the school to the land trust, nullify the approved sales contract, and order that the school board dispose of the 17-acre property via competitive bidding process.
The plaintiffs later voluntarily dismissed the suit after it became clear the transaction would go through.
Accusations Leveled
Webb denied White’s initial motion for a restraining order, leaving the board of education free on Nov. 8 to approve the final elements of the sale.
The old campus served as a Black high school prior to integration and will now be home to the West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business.
Those can include a museum, building a replica of the Rosenwald school that began educating Black students there in 1924, advancing Black-owned businesses consistent with what existed in the community’s heyday and pre-kindergarten programs.
The board held off acting on the sale Nov. 8 because of the pending litigation. It concluded the sale the following month.
The original complaint that Pratte and Moore signed sought to block the sale on the grounds that the original Rosenwald school building is no longer standing, and that only the four acres at the corner of West New York Avenue and Carlisle Street served as the original campus.
It characterized the sale to the land trust as a “strawman purchase” that would enable the trust to subdivide the 17 acres and sell parcels for more than they paid the school district.
“I had already written a letter to Mr. White, and it’s an exhibit in our motion, clarifying, and to Mr. Ramee, we are going to build a museum. We are going to recreate and fix up the Blanchie Carter park, Discovery Park. We are going to make this a place for African-American entrepreneurs. We are not going to carve it up, sell it and make a profit,” Van Camp said during the February hearings.
The complaint also accused Van Camp of coercing Frank Maser, one of two private individuals who had notified the school board that he would be willing to pay close to $1 million for the full 17 acres, into bowing out. That amounts to an allegation of bid-rigging, which is a felony.
Legal filings in the case include an affidavit from Maser verifying that no such interaction occurred between himself and Van Camp.
Neither Maser nor the other interested party, Ron Jackson, offered a starting bid when Moore County Schools explored putting 12 acres of the property, excluding the original Rosenwald site, out for bid.
School staff then determined that subdividing the parcel could cost the district up to $180,000 to close off a system of underground pipes connecting heating and cooling systems in different buildings on the campus, and the board moved forward with selling the entire 17 acres.
‘Just My Opinion’
During February’s hearings, Pratte and Moore testified that many of the claims in the complaint that they signed — alleging that the land trust intended to put the land to an improper use, that the land was not of sufficient historic value to qualify for a private sale, and that Van Camp tried to intimidate a competing offer — did not originate with them and they did not verify if they were true.
Pratte said her information about the Southern Pines Primary sale derived from what she’d heard at school board meetings and through “listening to the radio.”
“There are many people that could write that they believe a place is historically significant. I’m not sure if it rises to the level of the definition that’s — that is in the law,” she said. “But I’m — I’m ignorant with that, and that’s just my opinion.”
She also could not account for how she had heard that Van Camp contacted Maser. A contact did occur, but it was Van Camp asking if Maser might consider donating the property to the trust if he ultimately purchased it.
“Standing outside the school at a rally things are said. I — I truly — and I, you know, I have been racking my brain to see when I had that knowledge and I cannot tell you,” Pratte said.
“There’s a lot of things I know that I don’t know how I know and that’s one of them.”
Pratte said that she read an emailed draft of the complaint before going to sign it, but not “with a fine-tooth comb.” Both she and Moore said that they signed the order separately in a downtown Southern Pines law office, but could not specify the exact location.
“I know that I read over it to make sure that the things I know were accurate,” Pratte said. “But Mr. Moore’s name was on it as well. So some of the stuff didn’t apply to me.”
Moore said that he may have been emailed a draft of the complaint as well, but that “there’s probably thousands of junk emails in there. I rarely ever go into that email,” so had not read it.
He said he had primarily discussed the lawsuit with White via telephone, and asked the office worker present to give him a copy of the complaint after he signed it. Moore said he had not discussed the lawsuit with Pratte before it was filed. Pratte testified that the two had briefly conversed about other topics “outside at a rally.”
“If she were sitting here right now I wouldn’t know who she is,” Moore said.
Questions Left Unanswered
Both plaintiffs said that their primary grievances with the Moore County Board of Education deal with COVID-19 measures and issues unrelated to the old primary school campus or the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust. Pratte also repeated debunked allegations that the new Aberdeen Elementary off of N.C. 5 was built on “toxic land.”
“I attend about five different groups of concerned citizens about various things going on in our county because our — our county is in big trouble, especially our schools, and each of the groups are working on different projects,” she said, adding that she had discussed the land trust suit with White for weeks, among the other issues she originally contacted him about.
“But to be quite honest your land deal and the land trust was really not my concern.”
Pratte said that she had never paid White for his legal representation, and that she has not previously been named in a North Carolina lawsuit. Nor did she ask White how he was being paid.
“I know for the one group Freedom Matters, they sued Governor Cooper twice. I believe the people donated that,” she said. “They don’t want to have their names attached. There were other lawsuits, other attorneys retained. People donated. So it — it wasn’t odd for me to not have to pay.”
Moore testified that he was “in a big hurry” when he went to sign the complaint, and “was gone” as soon as the office employee furnished him with a copy.
When Van Camp asked Moore if he understood that his signature on the complaint was a verification that its contents were accurate and true, Moore did not answer directly.
“Just as when I came in here, I’ll say this as nicely as I can, swearing on the Bible does not turn a lie into a truth,” said Moore. “All it does is takes me out of favor of God in something that I believe in. So when I went in there to sign this piece of paper, I didn’t swear on the Bible there, either. I signed where the lady asked me to sign.”
The sanctions paid to the land trust are the sum of about $33,000 in legal fees incurred by Van Camp’s office, and $8,000 by Tharrington Smith, before the lawsuit was dropped. Van Camp told the court in February that he’s represented the trust pro bono.
“I’m not sending them bills. I’ve kept my time,” he said. “They are not required to pay me, but if somebody else has to pay me I’ll be happy to take that money and donate it to the trust.”
