With every step Johnny Burns ever took, he wound up in a leadership role. More importantly, he approached every task and challenge in his life with the goal of exhibiting kindness.
Burns, 74, a retired First Bank executive and lifelong resident of Aberdeen, died Sunday evening at home. Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, 5-8 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. A memorial service will take place Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m., at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen.
“He was an asset to everybody in the community,” said Aberdeen Mayor Robbie Farrell, a friend since childhood. “Growing up in Aberdeen, everybody knew everybody. And everybody liked Johnny.”
A graduate of Aberdeen High, Burns served as president of his senior class, tri-captain and quarterback of Aberdeen High’s state champion football team, co-captain of the school’s basketball team. More recently, he was involved in the creation of the Aberdeen High Museum, in the downtown train depot, where his letterman jacket hangs on display.
He went on to attend the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and returned home to teach at Pinecrest High School -- the county’s then-new high school built to consolidate and desegregate several small community schools, including Aberdeen High.
Burns shifted his interest to community banking and was the fifth employee hired by First Federal Savings and Loan of Moore County back in 1972. The bank later converted to First Savings Bank, a public company, where he served as president in 1999. The following year assumed the role of executive vice president when it merged with First Bank. He retired in 2017.
“I would consider him a pillar not only of the community but of any organization he was part of,” said his cousin, Davis Clark. “He was the quarterback of anything he was ever involved with.”
Frank McNeill, Jr., who grew up next door to Burns and is also a first cousin, said he had a lifelong affection for his school, his classmates, and his hometown.
“He was very outgoing and he enjoyed being a part of things,” McNeill said. “He was very good with people and helping to lead groups. He had great leadership skills and that played out even in high school.”
“Johnny, from his earliest childhood, exhibited those leadership qualities that would define him for the rest of his life,” said his friend, Jim Whitlock, who nominated Burns to receive the Builder’s Cup award, presented by the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills in September 2020. “He always goes that extra mile, whether it be for an individual or for a group. Quite a few have come to him for help, support and friendship. None was ever turned away.”
A member of the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills since 1972, Burns served as president from 1996-1997. He also helped charter the Aberdeen Jaycees and served as its first president.
He had also served as treasurer of the Sandhills Area Chamber of Commerce, chaired the St. Joseph of the Pines board, and was a campaign chairman of the United Way of Moore County. He was also a past chair of the Moore County Recreation Commission and the Aberdeen Beautification Committee, and served on the Moore County Historical Association board.
Burns was elected to the Moore County Board of Education, serving from 1982 to 1990. He also held nearly every office available to lay members at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen, where he had church attended services since childhood.
A Boy Scout, Burns attained the Eagle Scout rank with Troop 68. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow; and served as Cubmaster of Pack 800 in Aberdeen. In 2016, he was presented the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen Award by the Moore County Boy Scouts of the Dogwood District and the Occoneechee Council.
“We were in Boy Scouts together, we went to high school together, we walked to the lake -- everybody in Aberdeen grew up at Aberdeen Lake,” said Farrell. “What a great guy! He was a wonderful person.”
Rest In Peace my friend. Ed Dennison
To be called "My friend" by Johnny was a privilege, an honor, and a blessing from a staunch Christian. God just claimed one of his best.
It saddens me deeply to know about the passing of one of Moore County's great citizens. Johnny was one of a kind and am proud to say I knew him for over 50 years. My deepest sympathies to his family and may his legacy live forever.
