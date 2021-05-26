Pinebluff Fire Chief John McKiver in 2016.

Pinebluff Fire Chief John McKiver in 2016.

 Photograph courtesy Pinebluff Fire Department

The man who made local history as Moore County’s first Black fire chief has received one of the state’s highest civilian honors. 

Chief John McKiver of the Pinebluff Fire Department was given the Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Wednesday at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, where he is being treated for stomach cancer. Conferred by Gov. Roy Cooper, award recognizes North Carolinians with a proven record of exemplary service. 

State Rep. Jamie Boles presented the award to the chief after a caravan of fire trucks paraded around the hospital building in McKiver’s honor. Nearly every fire department in Moore County participated in the ceremony, along with multiple agencies from surrounding counties.

McKiver was a full-time firefighter for more than 30 years with the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department, advancing to the role of deputy chief before his retirement in 2007. He came out of retirement two years later to lead the Pinebluff Fire Department, making him the first Black fire chief in Moore County.

“He’s very well-respected throughout the county,” said Mike Cameron, current chief of the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department. “Whenever he’d say something, the room would stop and everyone would listen to what John had to say. He commanded the respect of the room.” 

Fire department vehicles parade around FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in honor of Pinebluff fire chief John McKiver on May 26, 2021.

Fire department vehicles parade around FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in honor of Pinebluff fire chief John McKiver on May 26, 2021. 

Cameron’s comments were echoed by Chief Phillip Richardson of the Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Department, who described McKiver as a natural leader.

“He always got along well with everybody and everybody always admired him,” Richardson said. “He knows how to treat people no matter who they are.”

McKiver watched Wednesday’s parade with his family through a window near the entrance of the hospital. 

“I think he was 100-percent touched,” said Cameron, adding that McKiver’s nurses, family members and fellow firefighters worked together to keep the celebration a surprise. “He was pretty much waving at every fire truck from the window. He saw someone he knew in every truck.”

In receiving the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, McKiver joins a club of iconic North Carolinians that includes Michael Jordan, Andy Griffith and Maya Angelou. Boles nominated McKiver for the award after being informed of his declining health by Pinebluff Mayor Rachel Byrd. 

“Whenever we’d have major storms like Hurricane Matthew, he’d be out on the road with the guys,” Byrd said of McKiver. “He was always out there taking care of the town and doing things. He’s a great guy and a great leader.”

(3) comments

Patricia Punch

Congratulations Chief. Well deserved. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.

Report Add Reply
Conrad Meyer

Congratulations Chief McKiver!

Report Add Reply
Mark Hayes

Be a better world with more like him.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days