The man who made local history as Moore County’s first Black fire chief has received one of the state’s highest civilian honors.
Chief John McKiver of the Pinebluff Fire Department was given the Order of the Long Leaf Pine on Wednesday at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, where he is being treated for stomach cancer. Conferred by Gov. Roy Cooper, award recognizes North Carolinians with a proven record of exemplary service.
State Rep. Jamie Boles presented the award to the chief after a caravan of fire trucks paraded around the hospital building in McKiver’s honor. Nearly every fire department in Moore County participated in the ceremony, along with multiple agencies from surrounding counties.
McKiver was a full-time firefighter for more than 30 years with the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department, advancing to the role of deputy chief before his retirement in 2007. He came out of retirement two years later to lead the Pinebluff Fire Department, making him the first Black fire chief in Moore County.
“He’s very well-respected throughout the county,” said Mike Cameron, current chief of the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department. “Whenever he’d say something, the room would stop and everyone would listen to what John had to say. He commanded the respect of the room.”
Cameron’s comments were echoed by Chief Phillip Richardson of the Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Department, who described McKiver as a natural leader.
“He always got along well with everybody and everybody always admired him,” Richardson said. “He knows how to treat people no matter who they are.”
McKiver watched Wednesday’s parade with his family through a window near the entrance of the hospital.
“I think he was 100-percent touched,” said Cameron, adding that McKiver’s nurses, family members and fellow firefighters worked together to keep the celebration a surprise. “He was pretty much waving at every fire truck from the window. He saw someone he knew in every truck.”
In receiving the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, McKiver joins a club of iconic North Carolinians that includes Michael Jordan, Andy Griffith and Maya Angelou. Boles nominated McKiver for the award after being informed of his declining health by Pinebluff Mayor Rachel Byrd.
“Whenever we’d have major storms like Hurricane Matthew, he’d be out on the road with the guys,” Byrd said of McKiver. “He was always out there taking care of the town and doing things. He’s a great guy and a great leader.”
(3) comments
Congratulations Chief. Well deserved. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Congratulations Chief McKiver!
Be a better world with more like him.
