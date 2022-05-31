John Cashion, who in 2011 became the first Pinewild resident elected to the Pinehurst Village Council, died Sunday. He was 73.
Cashion spent seven years on the council before stepping down for health reasons in 2018. He and his wife lived in Pinewild, a gated community that was annexed into Pinehurst in 2010 following a lengthy legal battle between the village and a group of homeowners who opposed the annexation.
Former Mayor Nancy Fiorillo said Cashion, a past president of the property owners association at Pinewild, was “the best person to be the first person to represent” the community.
“He was quite neutral on the annexation issue, which I think made it easier for everyone to accept him,” Fiorillo said. “Even the residents who were against the annexation respected him.”
Cashion served as the village’s mayor pro tem under Fiorillo, who recalled him being her “right-hand person” on the board.
“I just really admire how dedicated he was to his community and how hard he worked,” she said. “I don't think I have ever met a public official who was willing to spend more time investigating issues and helping citizens find a way to accommodate their needs.”
During his time on the council, Cashion successfully advocated for improvements to solid waste collection in the village. He also worked as the council’s liaison to the N.C. Department of Transportation, playing a key role in the development of long-range transportation plans for Pinehurst.
Before moving to the village in 2000, Cashion served on the council for a suburb in Dallas County, Texas. He returned to the state after leaving the Village Council and was living in Red Oak, a small community about 20 miles south of Dallas, when he died.
Arrangements are pending regarding a memorial service in Pinehurst.
In life John was a loving and caring man, always willing to lend a hand or help someone. So in death, he continues that desire by donating his body to the UT Southwestern Medical School for research/teaching to perhaps help others who are diagnosed with similar health issues that he had.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
