In partnership with the NCWorks Career Center, Sandhills Community College offers workshops through the Continuing Education Career Development division to help those in job transition improve job interviewing skills, create resumes, learn to use computers, budget and to develop positive work attitudes and behavior.
These workshops are offered online at a minimal cost of $75, but the fee is waived for qualified students.
“Work Attitudes and Behaviors” will be held online Thursday, Aug. 25 from 9-10:30 a.m. Workshops in other topics will be offered later in the semester; two in September, three in October, two in November, and one in December.
Employability Skills Academy
The Career Development Employ-ability Skills Academy focuses on core skills and traits that employers seek. All classes cost $75, but the fee is waived for qualified students.
“Work Ethics for Today’s Jobs” will be held online Monday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Effective Communication Skills for the Workplace” will be held online Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Time Management Skills for Today’s Jobs” will be held online Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Interpersonal Job Skills” will be offered online Monday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Developing Team Working Skills for the Workplace will be held online Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Leadership Skills for Today’s Jobs” will be held online Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
College and Career Readiness
College and Career Readiness classes are offered at no cost to those in need of a high school equivalency diploma or those who need to improve their academic skills in preparation for college level courses. Each program is designed to meet students’ unique learning needs. Classes are available during the day and evening hours at several convenient locations in Moore and Hoke counties and online.
Adult Basic Education (ABE) classes are for the beginning, intermediate and advanced adult learners to help improve reading, writing, math, spelling, and language skills to fulfill educational and/or vocational goals. These free classes will be held Mondays-Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on both the Pinehurst campus and the Hoke Center in Raeford.
The free High School Equivalency Diploma (HSE) class is designed for adults who did not complete a high school education or wish to strengthen their skills before pursuing post-secondary education or employment.
Sandhills Community College currently offers official GED® and HiSET® testing services. This class is offered on the Pinehurst campus Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or during the evening from 6 to 9 p.m. This course is also offered at The Robbins Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6 to 9 p.m., or at the Hoke Center Mondays-Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
English Language Acquisition (ELA) is a free class for adults who have limited or no proficiency in the English language. Various instructional methods are available to meet all students’ needs. ELA is also offered in an online/hybrid format (computer or tablet and Internet access required). The online/hybrid class requires completion of 10 hours per week.
Students can prepare for the United States citizenship process through a free class at Sandhills. They will learn the 100 civic questions, U.S. History and Government, how to fill out the N-400, and complete a practice naturalization interview. Students must be 18 years of age or older and an English Language Learner. Hybrid course offered online with weekly face-to-face class sessions.
Digital Literacy Basics Level 1 provides the computer and internet basics needed to search and apply for jobs, use email, and gain familiarity with computer operating systems. Level 2 builds upon Level 1, introducing Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and the use of Google products. Certifications are earned with progression. Completion of a reading or language arts assessment is required prior to enrollment. These free classes are offered at both the Pinehurst campus and at the Hoke Center in Raeford.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registration must be made two days before class starts.
Fall Semester
A fall semester SCC flightPath publication has been mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes and posted to the college’s website. It contains information about all curriculum programs and the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December.
Continuing Education classes do not require an application and begin throughout the semester, with most of the skills and technical courses starting in August and September.
The 16-week curriculum/college credit semester and first eight-week session begin on Aug. 15. The second eight-week session begins on Oct. 12. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions.
Apply to attend SCC from the link at www.sandhills.edu and apply for financial aid if assistance is needed.
