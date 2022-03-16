Steven Richter
Photograph courtesy N.C. Education Lottery

A Jackson Springs man is the first person in the state to win $100,000 from a new scratch-off lottery game.

Steven Richter, 53, bought his winning ticket for $30 from the Speedway convenience store on N.C. 5 in Aberdeen, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery. He traveled to the lottery’s headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday to collect his prize, which totaled $71,019 after state and federal tax withholdings.

Richter, who plans to put some of the money toward his daughter’s college tuition, said his good fortune “had to be fate.” His mother’s maiden name is Six — the same number he won with.

“I thought it was just a $100 winner at first,” he said in the news release. “I guess it just happened to be my time.”

His ticket was part of the lottery’s 200X the Cash game, which launched earlier this month with 18 prizes of $100,000 and six top prizes of $5 million.

Richter is the second Moore County resident to win a $100,000 lottery prize this month. Samphant Vanamathi of Pinehurst won the nightly jackpot in a Cash 5 drawing on March 4.

