Darilyn Ruotolo, human trafficking educator for Friend to Friend, gives a presentation to the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills as part of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Anne Friesen, executive director of the Carthage nonprofit Friend to Friend, said human trafficking is a more pervasive issue than many people realize.

North Carolina ranks 11th in the nation for highest number of trafficking cases, a placement owing in part to the state’s relative abundance of major highways and labor-intensive industries. Friesen’s organization, which provides support to survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault, saw a 40-percent spike last year in human trafficking clients.

“It is, unfortunately, everywhere,” she said. “It's here, but a lot of people don't recognize it because sometimes it's family members selling family members. It isn't always like the movie ‘Taken,’ where someone is kidnapped and sexually exploited.”

Friend to Friend hopes to boost awareness of the problem during a virtual event on Jan. 26 in observance of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The free event will feature guest speaker Courtney Dunkerton, a trafficking specialist with the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

The event replaces Friend to Friend’s annual in-person luncheon, which the nonprofit decided to call off amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections. Friesen said her group will miss making “face-to-face connections” with attendees, but she believes that moving to a virtual format will keep guests safe while “lowering any barriers of entry” for people who wish to learn more about human trafficking but would not ordinarily be able to attend the ticketed luncheon.

Donations made during last year’s event helped fund the construction of Butterfly Cottage, a transitional shelter for survivors of human trafficking. Friend to Friend built the cottage as an alternative for clients who may not yet feel comfortable staying at Serenity House, the nonprofit’s primary shelter.

“We have a lot of families that are in our Serenity House, which is wonderful, but families can make a lot of sound and noise,” Friesen said. “Oftentimes we find that human trafficking survivors, much like sexual assault survivors, can be triggered by something like a slammed door, which can signify somebody coming in at night and harming them.”

The quieter environment has made a difference for clients recovering from the trauma of human trafficking, according to Friesen.

“We often hear comments like, 'this is the first time I was able to get a good night's sleep because I felt safe,’” she said. “And it's things like that that the rest of us just take for granted every time we go to bed. The survivors finally feel like they can breathe and they're not constantly looking around the room for danger.”

Friesen said the stress of always being in “survival mode” can cause human trafficking survivors to lose their sense of self-worth.

“They haven't had any kind of dreams or thoughts about the future,” she said. “They're very much trying to survive minute-to-minute, and it can be very overwhelming. They've been in a state of chaos, a kind of fight-or-flight mode, 24/7.”

She added: “That’s why having trained advocates who understand what trauma looks like and how to connect with survivors makes such a difference. If you have people who haven't been trained working with victims, they can actually do more harm to those survivors. It's really important that we use a harm-reduction model and make sure that we meet the survivor where they are while listening to and seeing what their needs are.”

Friesen said any donations made during the virtual event will go toward “hiring advocates for the Butterfly Cottage and to help with additional supportive services for recovery and healing.” People can sign up to attend the online presentation by emailing crystalf2f@gmail.com.

