Federal, state and local authorities are continuing to press their investigation into Saturday night's attack on two power transmission substations in Carthage and West End. The attacks have captured publicity internationally and drawn the attention of the White House.

Authorities so far have declined to label the attacks as “domestic terrorism,” though they resemble a similar attack in California in 2013. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had issued a report in recent days warning of the potential vulnerability of power stations to domestic terrorism, according to reporting by CNN.

Sub station in Carthage 03.jpg

Sub station location in Carthage on Vass Carthage Road. 
Cooper Press Conf 02.jpg

Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks at the podium. Gov. Roy Cooper at right. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields and Eddie Buffaloe, NC Department of Public Safety. 
Drag Show Marquee

The marquee outside the Sunrise Theater. Theater organizers waited until about 5 p.m. to change out the sign heralding the drag show. 
Sub station in Carthage 06.jpg

Sub station location in Carthage on Vass Carthage Road. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

