Federal, state and local authorities are continuing to press their investigation into Saturday night's attack on two power transmission substations in Carthage and West End. The attacks have captured publicity internationally and drawn the attention of the White House.
Authorities so far have declined to label the attacks as “domestic terrorism,” though they resemble a similar attack in California in 2013. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had issued a report in recent days warning of the potential vulnerability of power stations to domestic terrorism, according to reporting by CNN.
Much of central and southern Moore County remained without power Tuesday. At the height of the blackout Saturday night, more than 45,000 Duke Energy and almost 3,000 Randolph Electric Membership Corp. customers were in the dark. Those numbers were down to about 36,000 Duke customers and several hundred REMC customers.
Duke officials say it could be Thursday before power is fully restored because some of the damaged equipment cannot simply be repaired and must, instead, be replaced.
Operations Continuing
Critical infrastructure such as water and sewer systems, along with FirstHealth’s Moore Regional Hospital, are continuing to run on generator power. Hospital officials say they are continuing patient care and emergency procedures but the hospital postponed all other activities. Traffic signals remain out in affected areas, making local roads dangerous.
A curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. was imposed Sunday night and remains in effect. County officials have not indicated yet when that will be lifted.
Moore County Schools were closed for a second day Tuesday, along with Sandhills Community College and a handful of private schools. Many businesses remain without power, though the grocery stores that have been running on generators were open and were doing a booming business.
Moore residents affected by the outage have inundated nearby communities such as Sanford, Candor, Robbins and Seven Lakes in search of gas, food, groceries or simply a warm place to sit and charge electronic devices. And, as is common in times of trial, Moore County has been replete with examples of good deed-doing, neighbors helping neighbors and strangers offering everything from hot showers to free food.
Awareness Grows Quickly
Unlike weather-related power outages in which residents can prepare, this prolonged outage took everyone by surprise and upset a number of people. Coming just three weeks before Christmas, the attacks upended packed family schedules and caused significant financial damage to businesses that rely on December shoppers to turn a profit.
The first reports of power outages occurred in the Carthage area around 8 p.m. Saturday, and southern Moore was thrust into darkness about 40 minutes after that. It wasn’t until Duke Energy crews began arriving at the substations that they began realizing the level of damage.
At the West End power station off N.C. 211, grim-faced and tight-lipped Duke Energy workers circled some of the main equipment, helplessly watching in the dark as oil streamed out of the transmission equipment. Moore County sheriff’s detectives walked along the perimeter of a chain link fence searching for bullet casings and other evidence by flashlight.
‘Violence and Sabotage’
Once daylight broke Sunday, crews got a fuller assessment. The enormity of what had occurred moved up through law enforcement, county, state and federal officials, and investigators quickly made their way to Moore County.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper issued abbreviated statements Sunday, but he came down to Carthage Monday to meet with investigators and get a full assessment. Afterward, standing at a lectern with poinsettias at its base, Cooper sounded a much more urgent tone.
“Violence and sabotage will not be tolerated,” he said from the conference room of the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center in Carthage.
“Helping the vulnerable people and places where they live, including adult care homes, is a priority,” Cooper said of the state’s response to the blackout. “Making sure that people are warm as the night approaches, making sure people are cared for, making sure that critical services at hospitals, and law enforcement and emergency management services, are supported and available — all of that is crucial.”
Moore County had opened its emergency center at the Sportsplex in Carthage off N.C. 22. Red Cross officials were staffing it but it was not immediately known how many people had chosen to stay there.
While Cooper said state and local agencies are “determined to keep people safe,” they are also “deeply concerned” about the blackout’s toll on small businesses. He acknowledged that many local stores are currently “losing out on valuable retail time right here before the holidays.”
Some of that loss may be offset by a $100,000 donation from Duke Energy. The gift, which was announced during the news conference by Duke spokesperson Jeff Brooks, is meant to “help with community needs.”
"It's our way we can do something as employees," he said, saying a number of the workers are local and live in Moore County.
Evaluation Continues
Monday’s news conference yielded little new information about the shootings that caused extensive damage to two of the county’s electricity substations. Authorities have still not identified potential suspects or provided a possible motive for the sabotage, including whether a “Downtown Divas” drag show at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines may have been connected. The sold-out show was a fundraiser for Sandhills Pride, a local nonprofit supporting the LGBTQ community. Drag shows across the country have been subjected to incidents of violence and extensive protest in recent months.
In a statement emailed out Monday, Sandhills Pride executive director Lauren Mathers said, “I want to be absolutely clear that we do not know the motivation for the attacks on the power infrastructure nor will we speculate, and I ask everyone to refrain from doing so as well. We respect the process of the investigation that is being conducted and await the results as everyone else. Our hearts go out to all of our Moore County neighbors as we work together to get through this very difficult time.”
Acknowledging the potential threat of future attacks on substations in other areas, Cooper said his office “will be evaluating ways to work with” Duke Energy and other electric utilities, as well as with state and federal officials, to “make sure that we harden our infrastructure where that’s necessary and work to prevent future damage.”
“Protecting critical infrastructure like our power system must be a top priority,” he said. “This kind of attack raises a new level of threat.”
Duke officials declined to say what, if any, surveillance it has at its substation locations, some of which are easily accessible from local roads or even near homes and businesses. A substation in Southern Pines is directly behind a small shopping center and easily visible.
Federal Officials Concerned
Numerous state and federal resources are being devoted to the investigation. Officials with the Charlotte office of the FBI issued a terse statement saying it “is investigating the willful damage to power facilities in Moore County.
"We are in regular contact with local law enforcement and private sector partners. Due to the ongoing investigation, the FBI has no additional comment."
Federal officials acknowledged they are concerned about the possibility of so-called "copycat" attacks and want to send a strong message.
"We've obviously been monitoring this very, very closely and we're in contact with local officials. In fact, local officials and specifically local law enforcement are getting federal support on the investigation. So we're going to obviously let that investigation play out," said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.
"I think we've heard the President talk about this many times. He's made critical infrastructure security and the resilience of that infrastructure, that regardless of whether it's from natural threats, or manmade threats, he's made it a priority since the very, very beginning."
A Slow Process
Duke Energy officials have been able to restore power to about 7,000 customers as of Monday afternoon, and more are expected Tuesday. Spokesman Jeff Brooks said that was largely the result of work that could be done to repair some damage. But the vast majority of the damage is going to require replacing equipment, and it could be today or Thursday before most customers receive power again.
For those parts of Moore County that did get power back — parts of western Pinehurst and Seven Lakes — business was brisk Monday, as was business in Robbins, Candor and Sanford. Moore County residents, many of whom were home because their jobs were affected, moved west and north in search of gas, food and warm places to sit and charge electrical devices.
In Robbins, gas pumps ran dry and lines at local restaurants ran long as residents crowded streets.
Monday and Tuesday largely resembled a "snow day" for Moore County, with most businesses closed in the central and southern parts of the county. Kids out of school will have at least one more day off; Moore County Schools and most private schools announced that, without electricity, they will remain closed to students and staff Tuesday.
A few restaurants in downtown Southern Pines, faced with perishable merchandise, were giving away certain food items.
The few businesses that were open did brisk business. The Harris Teeter grocery stores in Taylortown, Whispering Pines and Aberdeen were open and running on generators. The chain brought in extra trucks of bagged ice and gave it away for free. And at Red's Corner in Southern Pines, business boomed for food trucks as locals sought hot meals, time around a fire pit and a lower-stress environment.
Brooks said Duke Energy crews were working around the clock to restore power. The job is expected to become a bit more challenging as rain moves into the area for the next couple of days.
"It's not as simple,” he said, “as changing a light bulb.”
Pilot staff John Nagy, Abbi Overfelt and Melissa Kohlman contributed to this report.
