Police officers survey the perimeter line of the West End substation Saturday night looking for bullet casings and other evidence while Duke Energy crews inside the fence study one of the large pieces of equipment damaged in an attack earlier.
Nearing a week out since a firearm attack on two local power substations left nearly half of Moore County in the dark, investigators from local, state and federal agencies are continuing their work to ultimately bring the parties involved into custody.
“The Moore County Sheriff's Office and the FBI continue to ask for the public's help to learn who is responsible for shooting two electrical substations causing a massive power outage. We are grateful for the hundreds of tips we have received and the outpouring of support for our community,” the latest post on social media from the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone who knows anything regarding the power station attacks is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at (910) 947-4444.
According to Maness on Tuesday, the tip line was very active and investigators were pursuing every tip received. Law enforcement this week also asked residents near the two scenes for any doorbell or home security camera footage from Saturday night that might help in the investigation.
No suspects have been named for the attack with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and State Bureau of Investigation jointly pursuing all leads.
Investigators in recent days have confirmed that search warrants have been applied for in this case. Richard Maness, chief deputy for the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that search warrants were applied for, but did not state the status or the level at which the warrants were applied for, or a judge had granted the warrants.
As the story has reached a national level, ABC News reported Wednesday that the warrants filed were federal warrants, given that the FBI was working with the sheriff’s office, along with the State Bureau of Investigation. CNN, citing law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, reported that nearly two dozen shell casing were found at the scene.
Maness did not confirm either report.
The attack in Moore County comes less than a week after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a bulletin on the summary of terrorism threat to the country.
The statement sent out on Nov. 30 said that the country is in a heightened threat environment.
“Targets of potential violence include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, the LGBTQI+ community, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents,” the bulletin said.
The sheriff’s office has not released a motive for the attacks.
“The sheriff’s office investigators, along with our partners in the FBI and the State Bureau of Investigation, continue to leave no stone left unturned. We are looking at every angle,” Maness briefed the media on Tuesday.
After several press briefings earlier this week inside the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center that provided general background information on the incidents that occurred in a less than an hour span at Duke Energy substation sites in Carthage and West End, details into the investigation were made vague or not commented on.
During Wednesday briefing, Sheriff Ronnie Fields expressed that releasing pertinent information about the investigation could “jeopardize” the investigation.
“Before we go into talking about possible suspects and leads publicly before the person is even charged or arrested, we could jeopardize being able to hold them accountable,” Fields said. “We ask all our citizens here in Moore County to please be patient with us.”
Details on the attack that have been confirmed by either local law enforcement and Duke Energy is that the attack were “targeted,” Fields said, carried out by an individual or individuals who “knew exactly what they were doing.”
The Governor's Office, Duke Energy and the Moore County government have matched contributions for a $75,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest.
Reports from Oregon this week show a similar trend of physically attacking power infrastructure that occurred weeks before the attacks in Moore County. KOIN in Portland reports a federal memo sent out saying “Power companies in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure.”
These attacks were reported in mid-November.
A similar attack also happened in Craven County in the Marysville area of North Carolina earlier in November, with power quickly rerouted by Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative to result in a power outages only lasting for two hours.
The cooperative also called the incidents an act of “vandalism,” much like the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initially reported last Saturday night.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office’s stance then changed to that of a coordinated attack.
(1) comment
Sheriff Fields, talk to Kent Misegades (https://www.thepilot.com/drag-show-protester/image_8ed30708-7354-11ed-8098-b76401b9e914.html). I don't think he personally had anything to do with the shooting of the substation in question. But he may very well know who did, or knows someone who knows who did. As the photo found in my cite shows, he was a protestor of the drag event at the Sunrise.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.