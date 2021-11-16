The investigation of a two-vehicle accident in Southern Pines on Sept. 27 led to the arrest of an Aberdeen woman for second-degree murder on Monday.
Margaret Marie Davis, 31, of Rays Mill Road in Aberdeen, was jailed in the Moore County Detention Center Monday after being arrested by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated felony death by vehicle stemming from the accident.
According to the Southern Pines Police Department, Davis’ Mazda passenger car struck a Jeep driven by Jerry Lawrence Wilson, 73, of Snoozing Pine Lane in Aberdeen, after failing to yield at a stop sign while traveling southbound on Indiana Avenue to the intersection with South Ashe Street at approximately 1:30 a.m.. Wilson was airlifted to UNC Medical Center from the accident after his vehicle flipped from the collision. Wilson died on Oct. 13 from injuries sustained from the accident.
Alcohol and speed were deemed factors in the accident, according to the accident report.
The investigation made by Southern Pines Police and the Moore County District Attorney's Office led to the charges for Davis.
“Based upon the investigation being alcohol related and prior conduct for the driver, in consultation with the District Attorney’s office, that was what became the appropriate charge,” Southern Pines Deputy Chief Charles Campbell said.
Davis was found guilty of the charge of driving while intoxicated in April 2016.
Following the accident in September, she was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on a dual lane road, failure to stop at a stop sign, exceeding posted speed and failure to yield leading to serious injury.
Davis was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond Monday, and has since posted bail. Her next appearance in court is set for Dec. 1.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.