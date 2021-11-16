Screen Shot 2021-11-16 at 11.46.50 AM.png

Margaret Marie Davis

The investigation of a two-vehicle accident in Southern Pines on Sept. 27 led to the arrest of an Aberdeen woman for second-degree murder on Monday.

Margaret Marie Davis, 31, of Rays Mill Road in Aberdeen, was jailed in the Moore County Detention Center Monday after being arrested by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated felony death by vehicle stemming from the accident.

According to the Southern Pines Police Department, Davis’ Mazda passenger car struck a Jeep driven by Jerry Lawrence Wilson, 73, of Snoozing Pine Lane in Aberdeen, after failing to yield at a stop sign while traveling southbound on Indiana Avenue to the intersection with South Ashe Street at approximately 1:30 a.m.. Wilson was airlifted to UNC Medical Center from the accident after his vehicle flipped from the collision. Wilson died on Oct. 13 from injuries sustained from the accident.

Alcohol and speed were deemed factors in the accident, according to the accident report.

The investigation made by Southern Pines Police and the Moore County District Attorney's Office led to the charges for Davis.

“Based upon the investigation being alcohol related and prior conduct for the driver, in consultation with the District Attorney’s office, that was what became the appropriate charge,” Southern Pines Deputy Chief Charles Campbell said.

Davis was found guilty of the charge of driving while intoxicated in April 2016.

Following the accident in September, she was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on a dual lane road, failure to stop at a stop sign, exceeding posted speed and failure to yield leading to serious injury.

Davis was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond Monday, and has since posted bail. Her next appearance in court is set for Dec. 1.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

